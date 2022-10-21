Coleraine need to get back to winning ways

COLERAINE target a return to winning ways in the Danske Bank Premiership this weekend, but know it won't be easy against visitors Cliftonville.

The teams met at the Showgrounds on the opening day of the season when the home side won 3-1 thanks to a double from debutant Evan McLaughlin and a goal from Jamie Glackin.

It was a tremendous start to the new campaign for Oran Kearney's men but they have stuttered somewhat since, losing four times in ten games.

They lost last time out, 2-1 to derby rivals Ballymena United, when a late Ross Redman goal earned the Braid side an unlikely win.

A much changed Coleraine team defeated Moyola Park after extra-time in the semi-finals of the North West Cup in midweek when a number of fringe players impressed.

But it is likely the Bannsiders' boss will revert back to his tried and tested against Paddy McLaughlin's Reds.

That means a reprieve for defenders Conor McDermott and Adam Mullan, both sent off in the derby but whose one match suspension was eaten up by Tuesday's cup game, a huge bonus for all concerned.

Behind them, manager Kearney faces a decision whether to stick with Marty Gallagher or return Gareth Deane to the number one spot following a period out with injury.

Stephen O'Donnell looks certain to continue his partnership with Mullan in central defence while it remains to be seen if Dean Jarvis returns from injury at left-back.

If he doesn't make it then expect Josh Carson to reprise his role in defence, meaning changes in the centre of midfield where Carson had been featuring earlier in the season.

Conor McKendry, Evan McLaughlin, Lee Lynch, Lyndon Kane and Jamie Glackin could form a fluid midfield with the more attacking minded players being asked to get up in support of leading scorer Matthew Shevlin, with nine goals to his credit this season.

Opponnents Cliftonville travel north looking for redemption after suffering a headline grabbing 4-0 defeat against Larne last day out.

That defeat will have hurt the north Belfast men who will want to make amends for one of the worst defeats in McLaughlin's time in charge at Solitude.

So, then, a bit of pressure on both bosses ahead of an intriguing game.

“We’ve got to react; we’ve got to put a lot of the rights into action and cut out the wrongs,” admitted Oran this week.

“We’ve got to put the ball into the back of the net and do the thing that we’ve been generally good at this season.

“Cliftonville will be a wounded animal but we have our own agenda. As far as we’re concerned, we’ve got to get right back up on the horse.

“We don’t like losing games and you can see with the league already that it’s going to be crazy with how things are panning out.

“With that, it’s important that we try and push to stay in the area that we want to be in," he added.

The weekend action begins on Friday night when Dungannon Swifts entertain Ballymena United at Stangmore Park.

On Saturday, there's a huge game at Windsor Park where the defending league champions Linfield host top of the table Larne.

Second placed Glentoran will be expected to maintain their fine early season form with victory at Newry City while the remaining games sees Glenavon host Carrick Rangers and Portadown travel to Crusaders.

Reports and reaction in Tuesday's paper...