Coleraine and District League holds 50th anniversary dinner

Coleraine and District League holds 50th anniversary dinner

Sean Doherty in action for Millburn against Coleraine Crusaders at Anderson Park. WK41-20TMSP

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Thursday 20 October 2022 14:58

MEMBERS of Coleraine and District League will celebrate the league's 50th anniversary at a special gala dinner in Coleraine's Lodge Hotel this Saturday night.

Hundreds of guests are expected to attend including a number of very special guests, including Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood.

It is also hoped a number of high profile former footballers from Coleraine will be persent to share in the league's celebrations.

Before that, however, there are plenty of games down for decision across a number of competitions, as below.

* Report and photos from Saturday's dinner in Tuesday's newspaper.

FIXTURES

Saturday October 22

McKendry Fabrications League Cup (11am)

11am - Dervock, Paddy's Park: Dervock v Portstewart Town

Premier Division (2pm)

Draperstown, Cahore Road: Draperstown Celtic v Cookstown RBL Swifts

Magherafelt, Spires Park: Magherafelt Sky Blues v Kilrea United

Magherafelt, Meadowbank: Magherafelt Reds v Aghadowey

Maghera, Maghera Leisure Centre: Maghera Strollers v Ballycastle United

Coleraine, The Rope Walk: Heights v Garvagh

Dungiven, Ballyguddin: Dungiven Celtic Reserves v Portrush

Morning Championship (11am)

Portstewart, The Warren: Portstewart Reserves v Articlave (Match Day 13)

Ballymoney, Fulton Park: Balnamore v Coleraine Olympic (Match Day 13)

Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre Grass: Glebe Rangers Reserves v Ballymoney United Reserves (Match Day 13)

Portrush, Parker Avenue: Portrush Reserves v Dunloy Reserves (Match Day 13)

Morning Division One (11am)

Coleraine, Tullans Park: Tullans Red Star v Bushmills United

Macosquin, Macosquin Primary School: Macosquin v Dunaghy

Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch: Ballycastle United Reserves v Sperrin Athletic (Maghera)

Ballymoney, Megaw Park: Riada v Glenshane Athletic

Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields: Portstewart Town Blues v Coina Rovers

Morning Division Two (11am)

Coleraine, Anderson Park: Coleraine Crusaders v Heights Reserves

Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields: East End FC v Millburn

Coleraine, Rugby Avenue: Killowen Development v Borbury

Magherafelt, Spires Park: Magherafelt Sky Blues Reserves v Draperstown Celtic Reserves

Upperlands, Festival Park: Upperlands v RBL Ballymoney

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Transformation for High Street

Artist’s impression of the revamped Diamond area of High Street, with a new natural stone raised planer with seating assembled around the existing tree and wall art, subject to permission from owners.

Transformation for High Street

Mill Strand celebrate 35th anniversary in style

Members of the Parents Council Patricia Welch, Kelly Allen, Seraphina Lee-Timms and Mimi Todd, who organized the events at the Royal Court to celebrate 35 years of integrated education at Mill Strand

Mill Strand celebrate 35th anniversary in style

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344