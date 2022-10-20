Coleraine and District League holds 50th anniversary dinner

MEMBERS of Coleraine and District League will celebrate the league's 50th anniversary at a special gala dinner in Coleraine's Lodge Hotel this Saturday night.

Hundreds of guests are expected to attend including a number of very special guests, including Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood.

It is also hoped a number of high profile former footballers from Coleraine will be persent to share in the league's celebrations.

Before that, however, there are plenty of games down for decision across a number of competitions, as below.

* Report and photos from Saturday's dinner in Tuesday's newspaper.

FIXTURES

Saturday October 22

McKendry Fabrications League Cup (11am)

11am - Dervock, Paddy's Park: Dervock v Portstewart Town

Premier Division (2pm)

Draperstown, Cahore Road: Draperstown Celtic v Cookstown RBL Swifts

Magherafelt, Spires Park: Magherafelt Sky Blues v Kilrea United

Magherafelt, Meadowbank: Magherafelt Reds v Aghadowey

Maghera, Maghera Leisure Centre: Maghera Strollers v Ballycastle United

Coleraine, The Rope Walk: Heights v Garvagh

Dungiven, Ballyguddin: Dungiven Celtic Reserves v Portrush

Morning Championship (11am)

Portstewart, The Warren: Portstewart Reserves v Articlave (Match Day 13)

Ballymoney, Fulton Park: Balnamore v Coleraine Olympic (Match Day 13)

Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre Grass: Glebe Rangers Reserves v Ballymoney United Reserves (Match Day 13)

Portrush, Parker Avenue: Portrush Reserves v Dunloy Reserves (Match Day 13)

Morning Division One (11am)

Coleraine, Tullans Park: Tullans Red Star v Bushmills United

Macosquin, Macosquin Primary School: Macosquin v Dunaghy

Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch: Ballycastle United Reserves v Sperrin Athletic (Maghera)

Ballymoney, Megaw Park: Riada v Glenshane Athletic

Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields: Portstewart Town Blues v Coina Rovers

Morning Division Two (11am)

Coleraine, Anderson Park: Coleraine Crusaders v Heights Reserves

Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields: East End FC v Millburn

Coleraine, Rugby Avenue: Killowen Development v Borbury

Magherafelt, Spires Park: Magherafelt Sky Blues Reserves v Draperstown Celtic Reserves

Upperlands, Festival Park: Upperlands v RBL Ballymoney