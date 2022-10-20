Coleraine and District League holds 50th anniversary dinner

Sean Doherty in action for Millburn against Coleraine Crusaders at Anderson Park. WK41-20TMSP
MEMBERS of Coleraine and District League will celebrate the league's 50th anniversary at a special gala dinner in Coleraine's Lodge Hotel this Saturday night.
Hundreds of guests are expected to attend including a number of very special guests, including Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood.
It is also hoped a number of high profile former footballers from Coleraine will be persent to share in the league's celebrations.
Before that, however, there are plenty of games down for decision across a number of competitions, as below.
* Report and photos from Saturday's dinner in Tuesday's newspaper.
FIXTURES
Saturday October 22
McKendry Fabrications League Cup (11am)
11am - Dervock, Paddy's Park: Dervock v Portstewart Town
Premier Division (2pm)
Draperstown, Cahore Road: Draperstown Celtic v Cookstown RBL Swifts
Magherafelt, Spires Park: Magherafelt Sky Blues v Kilrea United
Magherafelt, Meadowbank: Magherafelt Reds v Aghadowey
Maghera, Maghera Leisure Centre: Maghera Strollers v Ballycastle United
Coleraine, The Rope Walk: Heights v Garvagh
Dungiven, Ballyguddin: Dungiven Celtic Reserves v Portrush
Morning Championship (11am)
Portstewart, The Warren: Portstewart Reserves v Articlave (Match Day 13)
Ballymoney, Fulton Park: Balnamore v Coleraine Olympic (Match Day 13)
Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre Grass: Glebe Rangers Reserves v Ballymoney United Reserves (Match Day 13)
Portrush, Parker Avenue: Portrush Reserves v Dunloy Reserves (Match Day 13)
Morning Division One (11am)
Coleraine, Tullans Park: Tullans Red Star v Bushmills United
Macosquin, Macosquin Primary School: Macosquin v Dunaghy
Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch: Ballycastle United Reserves v Sperrin Athletic (Maghera)
Ballymoney, Megaw Park: Riada v Glenshane Athletic
Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields: Portstewart Town Blues v Coina Rovers
Morning Division Two (11am)
Coleraine, Anderson Park: Coleraine Crusaders v Heights Reserves
Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields: East End FC v Millburn
Coleraine, Rugby Avenue: Killowen Development v Borbury
Magherafelt, Spires Park: Magherafelt Sky Blues Reserves v Draperstown Celtic Reserves
Upperlands, Festival Park: Upperlands v RBL Ballymoney