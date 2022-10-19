Bannsiders book place in North West Cup final

COLERAINE will play Ballinamallard United in the final of this season's North West Cup after overcoming Moyola Park 3-1 after extra-time in Tuesday's semi-final at Mill Meadow.

The home side took the lead ten minutes before half-time when former Coleraine player Ian Parkhill beat Gareth Deane from the spot after he himself had been fouled by Kieran Farren.

That was how it stayed until the hor mark when the visitors levelled, again from the penalty spot, after Aaron Jarvis had been brought down in the penalty area.

James McLaughlin, making his 200th appearance for the Bannsiders, made no mistake from the spot to level at 1-1.

Both sides created chances but neither was able to find the target so the match entered extra-time.

Still level at the start of the second period, the visitors went in front for the first time in the game on the restart when Jack O'Mahony's cross was diverted into his own net by a helpless Moyola Park defender.

And the win was secured seven minutes from the end of extra-time when Aaron Jarvis curled in a delightful shot from the edge of the penalty area to finally end Moyola's resistance.

This was a good victory for a much-changed Coleraine team. Five first team players, who haven't played as much as they might like this season, started the game with the rest of the squad being filled from the club’s talented U20 side.

All in all, a good evening for the Showgrounds club.

MOYOLA PARK: Findlay, Harris, McLean, Francis (Patchett ‘107 mins), Smith (Millar ’99 mins), McIlveen, Parkhill, Gray, Gillan (Robinson ’79 mins), Henry, Edgar.

Subs Not Used: O’Mullan, McNeill.

COLERAINE: Deane, A. Jarvis, J. McLaughlin, Farren, O’Mahony, Stewart (Keogh ’59 mins), Campbell, Dealey, Patton (Cullen ’75 mins), Moffatt, Doherty (Feeney ’75 mins).

Subs Not Used: Donnelly (GK), Kelly.

Referee: Gareth Stewart