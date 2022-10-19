Bannsiders book place in North West Cup final

Much changed Coleraine side defeat Moyola Park after extra-time

Bannsiders book place in North West Cup final

James McLaughlin scored on his 200th appearance for Coleraine.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Wednesday 19 October 2022 10:46

COLERAINE will play Ballinamallard United in the final of this season's North West Cup after overcoming Moyola Park 3-1 after extra-time in Tuesday's semi-final at Mill Meadow.

The home side took the lead ten minutes before half-time when former Coleraine player Ian Parkhill beat Gareth Deane from the spot after he himself had been fouled by Kieran Farren.

That was how it stayed until the hor mark when the visitors levelled, again from the penalty spot, after Aaron Jarvis had been brought down in the penalty area.

James McLaughlin, making his 200th appearance for the Bannsiders, made no mistake from the spot to level at 1-1.

Both sides created chances but neither was able to find the target so the match entered extra-time.

Still level at the start of the second period, the visitors went in front for the first time in the game on the restart when Jack O'Mahony's cross was diverted into his own net by a helpless Moyola Park defender.

And the win was secured seven minutes from the end of extra-time when Aaron Jarvis curled in a delightful shot from the edge of the penalty area to finally end Moyola's resistance.

This was a good victory for a much-changed Coleraine team. Five first team players, who haven't played as much as they might like this season, started the game with the rest of the squad being filled from the club’s talented U20 side.

All in all, a good evening for the Showgrounds club.

MOYOLA PARK: Findlay, Harris, McLean, Francis (Patchett ‘107 mins), Smith (Millar ’99 mins), McIlveen, Parkhill, Gray, Gillan (Robinson ’79 mins), Henry, Edgar.

Subs Not Used: O’Mullan, McNeill.

COLERAINE: Deane, A. Jarvis, J. McLaughlin, Farren, O’Mahony, Stewart (Keogh ’59 mins), Campbell, Dealey, Patton (Cullen ’75 mins), Moffatt, Doherty (Feeney ’75 mins).

Subs Not Used: Donnelly (GK), Kelly.

Referee: Gareth Stewart

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Transformation for High Street

Artist’s impression of the revamped Diamond area of High Street, with a new natural stone raised planer with seating assembled around the existing tree and wall art, subject to permission from owners.

Transformation for High Street

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344