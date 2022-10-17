Ballymena Utd claim derby bragging rights

COLERAINE fans will be waking up this morning still wondering how their favourites lost Saturday's derby clash at Ballymena United.

The visitors dominated for large parts of the game at the Warden Street Showgrounds but have nothing to show for their efforts.

Central to this result was the performance of veteran Ballymena defender Ross Redman.

He supplied the free-kick for Mikey Place to fire the hosts in front in the first half and then popped up with a last minute free-kick to seal a dramatic win in the last minute.

In between times, Matthew Shevlin notched his ninth goal of the campaign to draw the Bannsiders level but the away side wasted several chances to go in front before Redman's late dramatics.

Afterwards, Coleraine manager Oran Kearney bemoaned his team's wastefulness in front of goal on a day when the bragging rights belonged to David Jeffrey and his side.

Full report and reaction in Tuesday's newspaper...