Local clubs in Intermediate Cup action

A NUMBER of local clubs are in action in the IFA Intermediate Cup this weekend.

Ballymoney United will enjoy home advantage when they host Maiden City at the Riada Centre while neighbours Dunloy travel to Wellington Rec.

Both games have a 1.30pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, the shortage of junior referees was highlighted last Saturday with two games lost due to no official referee being available.

The league has been allocated 13 junior referees of which six were taken by the County Antrim for Junior Shield games and three not available for other reason. This left four to cover six games.

Other leagues are suffering a similar experience so if there are any budding referees please contact the League officials on 07718809314.

In those games that were played, Glebe Rangers won the battle of Ballymoney teams when they defeated Ballymoney United 3-1 at the Riada Centre

This game was much closer than the scoreline suggests with three goals being scored in the last 15 minutes.

The first goal was scored by Rhys Blair on the 52nd minute putting Glebe ahead in the game.

Glebe then went two goals in front after David Raid scored on the 75th minute.

Ballymoney Utd got back into the game after Thomas Armstrong scored on the 81st minute but then saw David Reid scored his second goal in the game on the 87th minute sealing the win for Glebe.

St James' Swifts continue to lead the way in the Ballymena Provincial League with a maximum 15 points from their five games played.

Dunloy are the best of the north Antrim clubs in fifth place with 13 points from five games, with Glebe Rangers in seventh with 12 points from eight games and Ballymoney Utd a place further back with 10 points from eight games.

Reports of the weekend action in Tuesday's newspaper.