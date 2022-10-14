League Cup win forgotten about

By Jonathan McNabb

COLERAINE will hope to return to winning ways as they face derby rivals Ballymena United this weekend.

The Bannsiders make the trip to Warden Street after picking up a point from their clash against Linfield at a sold out Showgrounds last Saturday.

However, attention will quickly turn to a second derby match within a matter of days after the Stripes eliminated United from the BetMcLean League Cup earlier this month as Conor McKendry struck late to earn Coleraine a 1-0 victory.

After a difficult start to the season, Ballymena Utd picked up their first home win of the campaign last weekend as they beat Portadown 2-0 to ease some pressure on boss David Jeffrey.

Speaking after the goalless draw against Linfield, Coleraine goalkeeper Marty Gallagher admits form goes out the window during a derby contest.

“We were delighted with our defensive performance against Linfield,” he said.

“We have probably conceded too many sloppy goals in other big games this season so it was pleasing to keep a clean sheet and restrict a dangerous Linfield side to very few chances.

“Of course we would have liked to have had a greater attacking threat but it wasn’t to be.

“There wasn’t much in the game but we will take the point and move on.

“This week won’t be easy – derby games never are and I can’t remember having an easy game against Ballymena United.

“They will have an added confidence after their win against Portadown so we have to be wary of that.”

Gallagher, who has ably deputised in goals throughout the season so far, insists this weekend's league game will be totally different to the League Cup tie nearly two weeks ago.

“They are two completely different games,” he added.

“In a cup game you can probably be more attacking and make changes, whereas a league game seems to be a more cagey affair.

“You also factor in the weather and everything else; I don’t think we can read too much into our last win.

“We will go there to hopefully do a job and pick up another three points.”

Coleraine remained fifth in the table after the latest round of fixtures in the Premiership, with Gallagher insisting that he and his team-mates aren’t looking too far ahead.

“The league table won’t take shape until after Christmas time or so,” he continued.

“Ideally, you want to pick up as many points as possible but we are in a good position as it’s such a competitive league and anybody can beat each other on their day.

“We have a busy run of fixtures in a variety of competitions and we want to do as best as we can.

“There was a great crowd at The Showgrounds on Saturday and if we can maintain a good run of form then those attendances will only increase.”

Meanwhile, two of the Bannsiders’ home fixtures have been selected for live TV coverage.

Coleraine will be on BBC Two NI when they face Glentoran (November 11) and Crusaders (December 9).

Furthermore, Oran Kearney’s men have been drawn to face Moyola Park at Mill Meadow in the semi-final of the North-West Cup. The tie will take place on Tuesday, October 18.

There was also a memorable aggregate victory for Coleraine Youths as they won 5-4 over two legs against FK Pobeda.

A 2-2 draw in North Macedonia paved the way for Marty Smith’s side to face Gent of Belgium in the next round.