Junior football, weekend fixtures
By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Friday 14 October 2022 11:35

FonACAB Irish Junior Cup - October 15 (1.30pm KO)

Foyle Wanderers v Upperlands
Ballycastle United v Rosario YC II
Ballynafeigh Breda Star v Macosquin
Cookstown Youths Reserves v Roe Valley
Dergview Reserves v Articlave
Drumquin United v Dervock
Dunloy Reserves v Ahoghill Thistle
Heights v Mossley II
Portstewart Town v Annalong
Portrush v Nortel

Premier Division - October 15 (KO 2pm)

Garvagh, Clyde Park: Aghadowey v Magherafelt Sky Blues
Kilrea, Craiglea Gardens: Kilrea United v Draperstown Celtic
Garvagh, Clyde Park: Garvagh v Maghera Strollers

Morning Championship - October 14 (11am KO)

Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields: Coleraine Olympic v Portrush Reserves
Ballymoney, Fulton Park: Balnamore v Portstewart Reserves

Morning Division One (KO 11am)

Tobermore, Mill Park:Glenshane Athletic v Sperrin Athletic (Maghera)
Ballymoney, Landhead Recreation Grounds: Dunaghy v Tullans Red Star
Castledawson, Boyne Row: Coina Rovers v Riada
Bushmills, Dundarave Park: Bushmills United v Portstewart Town Blues

Morning Division 2 - October 15 (KO 11am)

Coleraine, Rugby Avenue: Killowen Development v Draperstown Celtic Reserves
Magherafelt, Meadowbank: Borbury v East End FC
Coleraine, Anderson Park: Millburn v Coleraine Crusaders
Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre: RBL Ballymoney v Ballymoney Swifts

