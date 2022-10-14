Junior football, weekend fixtures

FonACAB Irish Junior Cup - October 15 (1.30pm KO)
Foyle Wanderers v Upperlands
Ballycastle United v Rosario YC II
Ballynafeigh Breda Star v Macosquin
Cookstown Youths Reserves v Roe Valley
Dergview Reserves v Articlave
Drumquin United v Dervock
Dunloy Reserves v Ahoghill Thistle
Heights v Mossley II
Portstewart Town v Annalong
Portrush v Nortel
Premier Division - October 15 (KO 2pm)
Garvagh, Clyde Park: Aghadowey v Magherafelt Sky Blues
Kilrea, Craiglea Gardens: Kilrea United v Draperstown Celtic
Garvagh, Clyde Park: Garvagh v Maghera Strollers
Morning Championship - October 14 (11am KO)
Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields: Coleraine Olympic v Portrush Reserves
Ballymoney, Fulton Park: Balnamore v Portstewart Reserves
Morning Division One (KO 11am)
Tobermore, Mill Park:Glenshane Athletic v Sperrin Athletic (Maghera)
Ballymoney, Landhead Recreation Grounds: Dunaghy v Tullans Red Star
Castledawson, Boyne Row: Coina Rovers v Riada
Bushmills, Dundarave Park: Bushmills United v Portstewart Town Blues
Morning Division 2 - October 15 (KO 11am)
Coleraine, Rugby Avenue: Killowen Development v Draperstown Celtic Reserves
Magherafelt, Meadowbank: Borbury v East End FC
Coleraine, Anderson Park: Millburn v Coleraine Crusaders
Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre: RBL Ballymoney v Ballymoney Swifts