Bet McLean Cup undergoes rebrand

The NI Football League has announced a rebrand of the BetMcLean Cup and a further extension to the long running sponsorship.

Formerly the BetMcLean League Cup, the competition will now exclusively be named the BetMcLean Cup with immediate effect.

During the past five years the status of the competition has shown continued growth with impressive cup final attendances rising and supplemented by coverage of the showpiece across the UK & Ireland on Sky Sports.

The partnership between BetMcLean and the NI Football League was originally launched in 2017 and the extension of the existing deal will now take both parties up to the end of the 2024/2025 season, marking a total of eight seasons working in successful collaboration.

Gerard Lawlor, NIFL Chief Executive, said: “We are always continuing to push the BetMcLean Cup competition to new heights and the success of last year’s final is only the beginning. We’re delighted that BetMcLean have continued to back that vision with an extension to their sponsorship.”

Paul McLean, BetMcLean said: “The extension of the sponsorship continues to be a key part of our business and we are proud of the how far the BetMcLean Cup has grown in recent years. Our commitment is to help NIFL grow the competition and we look forward to seeing that come to life!”

The 2022 final of the BetMcLean Cup was the highest attended domestic match in Northern Ireland last season as 11,103 fans enjoyed a spectacular occasion at the National Stadium, as Cliftonville emerged victorious in extra time against Coleraine.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the BetMcLean Cup

Cliftonville v Newry City

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Annagh United

Loughgall v Glentoran

Ties to be played on Tuesday 1 November 2022

The draw for the semi-finals of the BetMcLean Cup

Cliftonville or Newry City v Coleraine or Dungannon Swifts

Loughgall or Glentoran v Linfield or Annagh United

Ties to be played on Tuesday 6 December and Wednesday 7 December 2022.