Young Bannsiders at home in first leg against Genk

COLERAINE FC can confirm match details for the club's upcoming UEFA Youth League tie against Belgian club Genk.

The Bannsiders will be at home for the first leg on Wednesday October 26 (KO 2pm).

Ticketing information for this fixture will be released in due course.

Marty Smith’s side will then travel to Belgium for the second leg a week later (November 2).

The young Bannsiders qualified for the two-legged tie thanks to a history-making defeat of North Macedonian outfit FK Pobeda in the previous round.

Marty Smith's drew 2-2 in the away leg to win 4-5 on aggregate following a 3-2 home win at the Showgrounds.

“That will take some topping,” admitted the coach afterwards.

“How the boys came here, prepared and how they went about the game was brilliant."

For a full report, reaction and photos from a memorable European trip see this week's Chronicle newspaper.