Coleraine home to Dungannon in Bet McLean Cup

COLERAINE will host Dungannon Swifts in the last eight of this season's Bet McLean Cup after the clubs were paired together in Wednesday evening's draw.

Last year's beaten finalists will entertain their Tyrone opponents on Tuesday November 1.

It is one of four quarter-finals ties scheduled for that evening, the others being holders Cliftonville at home to Newry City, Loughall hosting high-flying Glentoran and Linfield enjoying home advantage against Annagh United.

Should Coleraine prevail they are due to meet the winners of the Cliftonville/Newry City tie in the semi-finals with Loughall or the Glens facing off against either Annagh Utd of Linfield in the last four.

The semi-final games are due to take place on Tuesday December 6 and Wednesday December 7.

The League Cup has been re-branded the Bet McLean Cup after the title sponsors extended their association with the competition.

Oran Kearney's side lost to Paddy McLaughlin's Cliftonville in last season's final, the first to be held on a Sunday.