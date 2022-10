THE draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of this season's Bet McLean League Cup will be made this evening (Wednesday).

The draw will be made live on the NI Football League's Youtube account at 6pm.

Last season's beaten finalists Coleraine are in the hat along with Annagh United, Loughgall, Newry City, Cliftonville, Linfield, Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts.