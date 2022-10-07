Stadium plan gains support

Coleraine Showgrounds is set to benefit from a £16 million development if UK Government Levelling Up Fund bid gets green light.



The Showgrounds stadium could finally see two new modern stands and associated redevelopment if a UK Government Levelling Up Fund bid gets accepted.



Coleraine Football Club’s Board submitted an application to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund in August 2022.



The proposal is based around developing the Ballycastle Road as the Northwest Regional Stadium at The Showgrounds which would make it a model of best practice for stadium design on the island of Ireland.



In March 2021, the then Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £4.8b capital scheme for ‘high value local infrastructure investment.’



He explained the purpose of the fund, saying: “It is also designed to help local areas select genuine local priorities for investment by putting local stakeholder support, including the local MP where they want to be involved, at the heart of its mission.”



The government fund allows for applications of up to £20m for wellbeing, regeneration or culture and £50 m transport projects.



In total, just over £150 million is set aside for Northern Ireland, of which £50 million was committed in the first round and £100 million is available in this call.



The development would include new stands at the south side next the railway track and the replacement of the Jack Doherty stand increasing the capacity to 8,000, incorporating provisions for player development, hospitality, media as well as safe modern spectator amenities.



Facilities would also include a community pitch to meet the growing demand from the local groups.



The Chair of Coleraine Football Club, Colin McKendry stated: “The club have consulted widely and gained support from across the political spectrum in its preparation to become spade ready for the Levelling Up Fund and to meet the growing demand from local footballing community.”



“The investment would enable the IFA to bring high profile football matches out of Belfast and spread the interest across the province.”



Causeway Coast and Glens Council has partnered with Coleraine FC as part of the application process which is being heavily backed by the local MP Gregory Campbell and by Lord Rogan at Westminster.



A number of meetings were held last week in which club supporters and business leaders heard details of the proposal from one of the man behind the bid, Ballykelly man Bobby Farren.



He was worked on a number of similar projects in the past and it is hoped that his expertise will ensure that Coleraine’s bid is successful.



He revealed that the Danske Bank Premiership club has submitted an application for £14,589,520 of a £16,579,000 investment in state of the art stadium facilities at Ballycastle Road.



Planning permission has been secured with work on the ambitious project ready to begin as early as this autumn.

A brochure has been produced to coincide with the application which details work undertaken by the club in recent years including the installation of a new 4G pitch, new medical rooms, enhanced public realm and public safety items.



In addition, it lists what is being proposed and associated costs, including demolition of the existing stadium and provision of a new 8,000 capacity stadium development at a cost of £12.6m and an additional community 3G training pitch with floodlighting (£725,000).



“Developing a North West Regional Stadium at The Showgrounds with 3G community training pitch has the potential to attract international games and training camps to the area,” explained a spokesperson.



“Modern facilities will also encourage increasing attendance at games and attract back major tournaments and events to Coleraine.



“It will also bring economic benefit to the club and wider Coleraine town and increase the existing £5.53m social return on investment already achieved.



“Finally, a new stadium will provide a modern facelift and public realm area to a highly deprived area, stimulating regeneration,” added the spokesperson.