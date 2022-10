NORTH Antrim duo Dunloy and Glebe Rangers get a break from Ballymena Provincial League action on Saturday when they compete in the third round of the Steel and Sons Cup.

Dunloy host Portaferry Rovers at McCamphill Park while Glebe are away at Albert Foundry, both matches kicking off at 1.30pm.

Ballymoney United, meanwhile, entertain Ballynure OB at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre at 2pm.

Reports in Tuesday's paper.