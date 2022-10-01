Fans Inver a treat on Saturday tea-time

COLERAINE midfielder Lee Lynch returns to former club Larne later today (Saturday), admitting that his sole focus is picking up another three points for the visitors.

Lynch and left-back Dean Jarvis both made a summer switch from Inver Park to the Showgrounds and the duo have wasted no time in establishing themselves as first team regulars in a new-look Banniders team.

Both opened their goalscoring accounts in a routine 2-0 win over Newry City last weekend while, in addition, Lynch was chosen as the club's player of the month for September by supporters.

It means the players are in great form as they go back to their old stomping ground as third meets fifth in what is already shaping up to be an intriguing season.

Just two points separates the top five sides, albeit with Glentoran's game against Ballymena Utd on Friday brought to a premature halt as heavy rain forced the officials to abandon the game.

A single point is the difference between today's teams with Tiernan Lynch's team yet to lose a league game. They have won four and drawn two of their six games while Coleraine have won five and lost two of their seven.

Drill down a bit further, however, and the stats are telling: while Coleraine are the highest scoring team at the top end of the table with 17 goals, Larne have found the net the least with just eight goals. Defensively they appear strong, just two goals conceded, Coleraine none too shabby either having given up seven goals.

What these figures might tell us is that this season's Larne are a more pragmatic outfit, putting extra emphasis on defending and looking to front men like leading scorer Paul O'Neill (4) to score at the other end. They have won last their two games 1-0 as if to reiterate the point.

The recruitment of former Ballymena Utd captain Leroy Millar in the summer has added to their physical presence and they are sure to provide their opponents this afternoon with a stern test.

It's how Coleraine respond that will be key to this game.

Conor McDermott, getting fitter with every game since his arrival from Cliftonville, is likely to start at right-back which frees the industrious Lyndon Kane to push forward into midfield where he forms a powerful triumverate with the aforementioned Lynch and the ever dependable Josh Carson.

Dean Jarvis will relish his return to Larne as he continues at left-back while the only question in defence is who partners Kieran Farren who continues to impress in his first seasn at this level: club captain Stephen O'Donnell or Adam Mullan appears the obvious choice.

Matthew Shevlin, with seven league goals already to his name, will again lead the line and will be supported by willing runners including Jamie Glackin, who has made his best goalscoring start to the season in many years, and either Conor McKendry or Evan McLaughlin.

Oran Kearney's side will travel up the coast in confident mood having won three of their four away days to date, the only blemish a 1-0 defeat at the Oval several weeks ago.

They have got the upper hand on Larne in 11 of their last 18 meetings though have suffered defeat on their last two visits to Inver Park.

Both managers and sets of players will be aware of the importance of this evening's game given the tight nature of the Danske Bank Premiership table so it could be a tight affair to begin with.

Don't be surprise if it ends in a draw.