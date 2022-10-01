Coleraine slump to defeat at Inver Park

LARNE leapt into second place in the Danske Bank Premiership table on Saturday night following a comfortable 2-0 win over Coleraine in the tea-time game at Inver Park.

A goal in each half was enough to send the Inver Park side to within a point of early pacesetters Cliftonville, who earlier in the day routed Newry City 4-0 at Solitude.

The defeat leaves the Bannsiders in fifth place, two points clear of sixth placed Carrick Rangers, who won a seven-goal thriller against Crusaders at the Belfast Loughshore Arena in the afternoon.

It might all have been so different, however, had Jamie Glackin taken the opportunity presented to him in the opening minutes. Set free by an incisive pass from Conor McKendry, Glackin was through one on with 'keeper Rohan Fergsuon.

However, the winger delayed his shot, allowing man of the match Shaun Want to get across and block his effort.

It was a defining moment.

Moments later, at the other end, Leroy Millar, Larne's summer signing from Ballymena United, rose unchallenged to head home a typically inviting Tomas Cosgrove cross for the opening goal.

That was how it remained at the break as the home side controlled proceedings, never allowing their opponents to get a foothold in the game.

Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney rang the changes in the second half, introducing four substitutions, but just as it looked they were gaining momentum Larne struck for the decisive second goal.

Paul O'Neill found himself in acres of space behind the Coleraine defence and made no mistake, blasting his shot past a helpless Marty Gallagher from close range with six minutes remaining.

It was no more than Larne deserved on a day when they underlined their league credentials. Unbeaten, they have conceded just two goals to date and look a much more rounded outfit than previously.

For Coleraine, it was another sobering reminder of the gulf that is beginning to open between the full-time clubs in this league and those that are not.

But with a crunch Bet McLean League Cup tie at Ballymena United on Tuesday night followed by the visit of current league champions Linfield next Saturday they have little time to feel sorry for themselves.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Randall (Sule ’41 mins), O’Neill (Kearns ’83 mins), Bonis, Doherty, Donnelly, Gordon, Bolger, Millar, Cosgrove.

Subs Not Used: McIntyre (GK), Kelly, Scott, Hughes, Lusty.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D. Jarvis, Mullan, McKendry (E. McLaughlin ’60 mins), Carson (O’Mahony ’60 mins), Farren (J. McLaughlin ’78 mins), Lynch (McCrudden ’60 mins), Glackin, McDermott, Shevlin.

Subs Not Used: Deane (GK), A. Jarvis, O’Donnell.

Referee: Ben McMaster.

Report and reaction in Tuesday's newspaper.