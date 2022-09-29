The man from Strabane still doing the business

FORMER Coleraine striker Rory Patterson showed at the weekend that he still knows the way to goal.

Now in the autumn of his career, the one-time NI international scored the only goal of the game to help Strabane Athletic defeat Dergview and book their place in the last four of the North West Senior Cup.

And he could yet face his former club as the border club are joined in the semi-finals by Coleraine, along with Ballinamallard United and Moyola Park.

