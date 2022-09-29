The man from Strabane still doing the business

The man from Strabane still doing the business

Rory Patterson.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Thursday 29 September 2022 16:43

FORMER Coleraine striker Rory Patterson showed at the weekend that he still knows the way to goal.

Now in the autumn of his career, the one-time NI international scored the only goal of the game to help Strabane Athletic defeat Dergview and book their place in the last four of the North West Senior Cup.

And he could yet face his former club as the border club are joined in the semi-finals by Coleraine, along with Ballinamallard United and Moyola Park.

See this week's Chronicle for full round-up of the NI Intermediate League.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344