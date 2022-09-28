Supporters to learn of redevelopment plans

THE Board of Coleraine FC would like to invite local businesses to attend a Breakfast Briefing to hear the latest news about the bid to the Levelling up Fund to develop the stadium facilities at The Showgrounds.

The briefing is at 8am this Thursday, (September 29) in the Social Club at The Showgrounds.

Breakfast will be provided and everything will be concluded by 9am at the latest.

“We would love you and colleagues to join us to hear about the opportunities that a successful outcome will present to the area and its community,” said a club spokesperson.

“The proposed development will bring an investment of £16 million to the North Coast and is good news for the entire community.”

“To reserve your place contact secretary@colerainefc.com by Tuesday, September 27.

“Please let us know of any special dietary requirements so that we can try to cater for everyone.

“Those who are attending are advised that they will be given assets in relation to our bid,” added the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, there is also a very important meeting at the Social Club this week as part of redevelopment plans.

“The event will share all the latest developments about our bid for the Levelling up Fund to enhance the stadium facilities at The Showgrounds,” continued the Coleraine spokesperson.

“This will take place at the Social Club on Wednesday evening (September 28) at 7pm before the Bannsiders face FK Pobeda in the UEFA Youth League.

“We want to involve you from the outset and you can support the bid by using the hashtag #OurGoal in your social media posts to back the bid.”