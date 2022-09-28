Coleraine Under-19s win in UEFA Youth League

COLERAINE Under-19s will take a slender 3-2 lead to North Macedonia for next week's UEFA Youth League second leg against FK Pobeda after an entertaining first leg at the Showgrounds on Wednesday night.

Almost 700 fans turned out to watch a little piece of history as Marty Smith's young charges became the first Irish League club to compete in what is effectively a Champions League for under age teams.

And they weren't disappointed as the hosts make a lightning fast start, the impressive Jack Patton showing great skill to swivel and direct the ball past opposition goalkeeper Marinovski after just five minutes.

They continued to create chances but were rocked by the concession of two goals in the space of three minutes just before half-time.

Filip Todoroski, reportedly courted by Turkish giants Besiktas in the summer, showed just why he is highly sought after by first scoring directly from a free kick wide on the wing before showing terrific composure to guide the ball past Coleraine 'keeper Billy McDowell from just inside the penalty box moments later.

It was a cruel blow for the home side but they responded positively and drew level seven minutes after the restart, Andrew Stinson firing through a ruck of players to find the bottom corner with the help of a slight deflection.

All the momentum was now with the home side and they deservedly edged in front again on the hour mark when Reece Watton timed his run perfectly to power a head into the Railway End goal.

It might have ended even better for Coleraine but they failed to add to their tally despite creating several half chances.

So, it's a one goal advantage the local teenagers take with them when they fly to North Macedonia via Istanbul early on Tuesday morning.

Manager Marty Smith admitted afterwards he was proud of his players' performance, adding that they would give it everything in the second leg in a bid to progress into the next round.

Certainly, the healthy crowd packed into the Jack Doherty agreed with the Derry man and rose to applaud the young Stripes off the pitch at the end, a fitting tribute on an historic evening on the Ballycastle Road.