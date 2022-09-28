Bannsiders' boss looking forward to 'special' night

COLERAINE Under-19 manager Marty Smith admits it would be 'great' to see as many supporters as possible at the Showgrounds on Wednesday night to cheer on the club's next generation as they face FK Pobeda of North Macedonia in the UEFA Youth League.

The European game is reward for last year's domestic Under-18 champions and creates a little piece of history with Coleraine the first Irish League club to feature in the competition, essentially a youth version of the Champions League.

Little is known of this evening's opponents but Smith believes his players have prepared as well as they can for what will be one of the biggest games in their young careers.

"Preparations are going well and we're looking forward to it," Smith told Coleraine TV.

"The boys have played well in the last couple of weeks without maybe getting the results we had hoped for but we're playing well and ready for the game.

"It hasn't been easy getting information on them but we've a bit of an idea on how we're going to go about it," he added.

"It's always good being in the dug-out at the Showgrounds but a European night will be special for myself, the staff and the players."

A number of the squad featured in the recent North West Cup win over Institute and Smith believes it won't be long before some of them are making the breakthrough into Oran Kearney's senior squad.

"There are plenty of players doing really well and hopefully, in time, we'll see more of them in the first team," continued the Derry man.

"It would be brilliant to get as many people as possible along on Wednesday, great for supporters to come and see that we have plenty of players coming through.

"I'm convinced that there are players on the pitch tonight that will go on to have a leading role in our first team in the next four or five years."

The aim this evening is to ensure the tie remains alive for the second leg away in North Macedonia in a week's time.

"I've spoken to the players about that and reminded them that the tie is over two legs," continued Marty.

"We maybe can't win the tie on Wednesday but we could lose it if we're not ourselves.

"But as I said, we've prepared well and there's plenty of experience within the group of playing international football and boys who've played in the SuperCup.

"It's great that the best young players in the Coleraine area get the opportunity to play European football."

Wednesday's game has a 7.30pm kick-off at the Coleraine Showgrounds and tickets are currently on sale from the club.