Dunloy look to build on early season promise

DUNLOY will be looking to maintain their winning start to the Ballymena Provincial League season when they travel to Wellington Rec on Saturday (1pm).

The Villagers have won all four of their league games to date and sit third in the fledgling league table on 12 points.

Coagh United are immediately above them, but having played a game more, with St. James' Swifts out on their own at the top with a maximum points from five games.

The north Antrim club extended that winning form to the Irish Cup last weekend when they knocked out NI Intermediate League side Newbuildings United on penalties after the match ended 2-2.

Elsewhere, in a curtailed round of league matches this weekend, Ballymoney entertain Brantwood at the Joey Dunlop Centre.

The Toon begin the day in seventh place in the league having won three and lost four of the opening seven games, the same record as rivals Glebe Rangers who are inactive in the league on Saturday.

Reports in next week's paper.