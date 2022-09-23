Coleraine up to third with win over Newry City

COLERAINE moved up into third in the Danske Bank Premiership on Friday night with a 2-0 win over Newry City at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Scoreless at half-time, two goals in four minutes early in the second half ultimately proved the difference as the Bannsiders responded to last week's defeat at Glentoran.

Lee Lynch with his first goal since his summer switch from Larne broke the deadlock in the 54th minute, bursting on to a searching Josh Carson pass to control and fire left-footed past Steven Maguire in the visitors' goal.

Less than five minutes later his erstwhile Larne team-mate Dean Jarvis also opened his account for his new club, bundling the ball home from close range at the back post after Jamie Glackin had lifted the ball across goal from the opposite flank.

The double salvo effectively ended the game as a contest, the Bannsiders' vast experience allowing them to dictate the remainder of the match against a club finding its way in the top league following promotion last year.

Darren Mullen's side showed enough, especially in an even first half, that they have the tools to compete at this level.

Well drilled in defence they boast a counter attacking threat and caused a few problems for their hosts in the opening 45 minutes.

The Bannsiders, too, had chances early on but it was the two quickfire goals after the break which laid the foundations for the win.

Lee Lynch walked away with the sponsors' man of the match award but any one of the starting XI could have been chosen and you wouldn't have objected, it was that sort of night.

Let's hope the former Larne duo of Lynch and Jarvis are in equally destructive mood next time out which just happens to be a game against Tiernan Lynch's side at Inver Park next Saturday at 5.30pm.

Elsewhere on Friday night, Crusaders moved into second place in the league with a comfortable 3-0 win over Ballymena Utd at Seaview, Larne edged out Carrick Rangers by a single goal and Dungannon Swifts picked up their their first three points of the season with victory over fellow strugglers Portadown.

Coleraine: Gallagher, Kane (c), D. Jarvis, Mullan, Carson, Farren, Lynch, Glackin, E. McLaugh;in, McDermott, Shevlin.

Subs: McDowell (GK), A, Jarvis, McKendry, J. McLaughlin, O’Donnell, O’Mahony, Patton.

Newry City: Maguire, King (c), N. Healy, O’Connor, Lockhart, Teelan, Martin, Moan, Donnelly, Forde, Montgomery.

Subs: Brady (GK), McGivern, Omrore, Carville, B. Healy, Rocks, Scullion.

Referee: Ross Dunlop