Newry City a different challenge admits Oran

COLERAINE manager Oran Kearney is under no illusions about the challenge facing his players when they welcome Newry City to the Showgrounds on Friday evening.

Indeed, he doesn't have to cast his mind back too far to remember when the border club inflicted a shock 1-0 defeat on their hosts in front of the cameras, also on a Friday night.

This weekend's game is being streamed live on BBC Sport NI and the Ballymoney man will be keen to ensure that lightning doesn't strike twice.

Back in the top flight following promotion at the end of the last campaign, Darren Mullan's men are enjoying a positive start and have already notched up two wins from their opening six games.

Reason enough then for Oran and his players to treat their visitors with the utmost respect.

"Newry have had a fantastic start which you duly expect," admitted Oran.

"You look at the pysche of teams that come up each year – they generally have that adrenaline fuelled start where there's excitement at home games, big crowds and the excitement of away games at stadiums some players haven't played at before.

"When you mix all that into it and you look at the history of teams newly promoted, those teams generally have a good start and Newry very definitely fall within that.

"They've six points to their name already and they've been really good for those six points. From that point of view we've got to make sure we're ready for the challenge.

"It'll be a different animal from the Glentoran game. We're at home for a start.

"We had one defeat this season againstGlenavon and we bounced straight back. Saturday was our second defeat of the season so it's really important now that we bounce back on Friday night," added Oran.

A much-changed Coleraine XI defeated Institute in the North West Cup in midweek, Conor McKendry grabbing the headlines with a stunning hat-trick.

That performance, coming just days after an underwhelming performance at the Oval, will have done wonders for the former Larne winger's confidence and may see him retain his place on Friday in preference to Evan McLaughlin who started on the bench against the Glens.

It remains to be seen if goalkeeper Gareth Deane is fit enough to take his place between the sticks after missing out last weekend while Adam Mullan appears to be carrying a knock as well as he was replaced by club captain Stephen O'Donnell last time out.

The Bannsiders' boss must also decide whether to recall Conor McDermott into the starting XI at right-back which would then free Lyndon Kane up to reprise his role in midfield alongside Lee Lynch and Josh Carson.

As for Newry, they received a blow this week with the news that NI Under-21 international John McGovern looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a MRI scan confirmed a serious groin injury.

His is a big absence for Friday's visitors but the manner of Newry's 5-1 victory at Glenavon earlier in the season shows they boast plenty of attacking options and they come north confident of maintaining their encouraging start.

“We will go to Coleraine full of confidence," said manager Darren Mullen.

"The lads are buzzing and there is a really good feel about the club at the minute. It is a very good set of players and it has become difficult to get into the squad.

“Decky Carville was out injured, Donal Rocks is coming back from his suspension and other players we signed are coming back to fitness. There is strong competition for places and they are pushing each other on because if they don't play well then there is somebody going to take their place.

“Coleraine are a good team, they started the season well, although they were beaten on Saturday. It will be tough but we have gone there before and beat them so we will do our homework and get ourselves ready and try and win the game."

It's all set up for an intriguing game played out in front of the watching BBC cameras with a large crowd expected.

Tickets currently on sale from the club.