Limavady Utd lose in North West Cup

GOALKEEPER Andy Findlay was the hero for Moyola Park as his two saves in a penalty shoot-out helped the south Derry club defeat Limavady United in the North West Cup on Tuesday night.

The Roesiders went in front ten minutes into the second half through Alex Pomeroy after a competitive opening 45 minutes saw the sides go in scoreless at the break.

The visitors, though, continued to plug away and they got the reward their efforts deserved through a Davy O'Brien free-kick.

With no further goals, it was down to spot-kicks to see who would progress to the semi-finals.

The experienced Findlay held his nerve to save twice and ensure it is Moyola who take their place in the final four.

This weekend, it's a return to league action for both with Limavady Utd hosting Banbridge Town and Moyola Park at home to Armagh City.

Both games kick-off at 1pm.