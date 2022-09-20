McKendry treble seals North West Cup win for Coleraine

A HAT-TRICK from Conor McKendry saw Coleraine safely through to the semi-finals of the North West Cup with a 3-2 win over Institute at the Showgrounds on Tuesday night.

McKendry's treble fired the Bannsiders into a 3-0 lead but the north west side fought back to score twice and ensure a nervy end for the Danske Bank Premiership club.

However, the Bannsiders, showing a multitude of changes from the weekend league loss to Glentoran, held on to book their place in the last four of the cup competition.

Thoughts now turn to Friday night's visit of Newry City in the league, Oran Kearney's side looking to bounce back quickly from that 1-0 defeat at the Oval.

Elsewhere, Moyola Park defeated Limavady United 4-2 on penalties after the game had finished 1-1.