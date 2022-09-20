Coleraine host Institute in North West Cup tie

COLERAINE entertain Institute in the North West Cup this evening (Tuesday) when it is expected manager Oran Kearney may ring the changes to his starting XI.

The Bannsiders, of course, lost 1-0 to Glentoran at the Oval on Saturday, the first in a series of three games this week with Newry City travelling north for an important league game on Friday night.

With that in mind, it is expected that Kearney will give starting slots to players in need of minutes this evening.

Institute, meanwhile, arrive at the Showgrounds on the back of a first league win of the season at the weekend when they travelled to and defeated Dergview at Darragh Park.

Jamie Dunne opened the scoring early in the second half and doubled up with just over a quarter of an hour remaining. One-time Coleraine midfielder Cormac Burke added a third from the spot late on.

The north west side had lost two and drawn two of their previous four games so Saturday's win will have done wonders for confidence.

The match referee will be Gareth Stewart and the assistant referees are Gary Ewing and Richard Hegarty.

Tickets for tonight's game are currently on sale.