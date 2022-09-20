Change of date for European tie

COLERAINE FC has confirmed a change of date for the club’s home tie against FK Pobeda in the UEFA Youth League, the youth equivalent of the Champions League.

The Bannsiders were due to host the North Macedonian side this Wednesday at The Showgrounds.

However, due to a wish to get the game played in the spirit of football and to aid our visitors in their travelling arrangements, the tie will now be played a week later (Wednesday, September 28), with a 7:30pm kick-off.

Tickets which have already been bought will be valid for the new date. Fans who have yet to purchase a ticket can still do so.

The away leg in North Macedonia will still take place on Wednesday, October 5.

Meanwhile, Oran Kearney’s senior squad faces a busy week with a North West Cup tie at home to Institute on Tuesday followed by a Danske Bank Premiership meeting with newly promoted Newry City at the Showgrounds on Friday evening.

The Bannsiders lost for a second time in the league at Glentoran on Saturday and the manager has called for an immediate response, just as his players did in the wake of their first league defeat against Glenavon earlier in the year.

