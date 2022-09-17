Bannsiders in top of the table clash at the Oval

IT'S the league's highest goalscorers against the league's meanest defence this afternoon as Coleraine travel to east Belfast to face Glentoran.

The Glens currently sit proudly at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table with their visitors in third place after Crusaders' 2-1 defeat of Linfield at Seaview on Friday night saw them leapfrog the Bannsiders.

Mick McDermott's side have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the campaign, winning four and drawing one of their five matches to date, and have quietly gone about their business, not something you could always say about the Oval outfit.

Most notably, they have conceded just the one league goal, by far the best defensive record in the top division.

However, that impregnability looks sure to be tested today against a free-scoring Coleraine who have hit 15 goals in their opening five fixtures, at an average of three goals per game.

Matthew Shevlin, August's Player of the Month, has helped himself to seven of that total with a rejuvenated Jamie Glackin chipping in with three league goals - the same as he totalled in the whole of last season.

The even better news for travelling supporters is that their favourites' potency appears greater on the road than it does at Ballycastle Road.

Three away games, 11 goals and nine points is the return thus far, making this afternoon's game even more intriguing.

The teams last met at the Showgrounds at the tail end of last year when a Shevlin double and an Aaron Jarvis strike secured them a 3-2 win.

The last meeting at the Oval, back in January, resulted in a 2-1 Glentoran win.

Games between the two are traditionally tight affairs and Saturday is likely to be no different.

Both managers have talented squads at their disposal but appear to have settled sides and a settled system of how they want to play.

Oran Kearney's summer overhaul of his squad has been a success so far with almost all of the new recruits featuring heavily in the opening haul of games.

They have played some brilliant stuff, at times they were outstanding in the 5-0 demolition of Dungannon Swifts last time out, and have potential matchwinners across the team.

Arguably, this will be their stiffest test yet against a Glentoran team which looks determined not to commit some of the mistakes which has cost them in previous seasons.

Whatever happens, it has all the makings of a classic.