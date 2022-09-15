Shevlin named football writers' player of the month

Shevlin named football writers' player of the month

Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin is presented with NI Football Writers' Association Player of the Month award for August from Ruth Gorman and Gerry Flynn.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

Thursday 15 September 2022 12:44

CONGRATULATIONS to Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin who has been named as the NI Football Writers' Association player of the month for August.

Shevlin scored six times in the opening month of the league to win the award from Glentoran’s Aidan Wilson who was runner-up and Crusaders star Paul Heatley in third.

The award has been sponsored by Dream Spanish Homes.

