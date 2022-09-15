Coleraine and District League fixtures resume

FIXTURES featuring Coleraine and District League clubs postponed last Saturday (September 10) in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II will take place this Saturday (September 17).

Games are as follows:

Fonacab Irish Junior Cup (1.30pm)

Ards Rangers II v Coleraine Olympic

Articlave v Enniskillen Athletic

Cookstown Youth Res v Riada

Dunloy Res v The Dons

Enniskillen Rangers v Kilrea United

Lisburn Rangers II v Portstewart Town

Magherafelt Sky Blues v Scarva Rangers

Portavogie Rangers v RBL Cookstown Swifts

Portrush v Newtownbreda

Sperrin Athletic v Randalstown

22nd Old Boys v Portstewart Res

Premier Division (2pm)

Draperstown, Cahore Road Draperstown Celtic - Garvagh

Magherafelt, Meadowbank Magherafelt Reds - Dungiven Celtic Reserves

Coleraine, The Rope Walk Heights - Maghera Strollers

Morning Championship (11am)

Portrush, Parker Avenue Portrush Reserves - Ballymoney United Reserves

Morning Division One (11am)

Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch: Ballycastle United Reserves - Bushmills United

Ballymoney, Landhead Recreation Grounds: Dunaghy - Glenshane Athletic

Coleraine, Tullans Park: Tullans Red Star - Coina Rovers

Macosquin, Macosquin Primary School: Macosquin - Portstewart Town Blues

Morning Division Two (11am)

Coleraine, Rugby Avenue: Killowen Development - Coleraine Crusaders

Upperlands, Festival Park: Upperlands - Magherafelt Sky Blues Reserves

Ballymoney, Megaw Park: Ballymoney Swifts - Draperstown Celtic Reserves

Magherafelt, Meadowbank: Borbury - RBL Ballymoney

Coleraine, Anderson Park: Millburn - Heights Reserves