Coleraine and District League fixtures resume

FIXTURES featuring Coleraine and District League clubs postponed last Saturday (September 10) in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II will take place this Saturday (September 17).
Games are as follows:
Fonacab Irish Junior Cup (1.30pm)
Ards Rangers II v Coleraine Olympic
Articlave v Enniskillen Athletic
Cookstown Youth Res v Riada
Dunloy Res v The Dons
Enniskillen Rangers v Kilrea United
Lisburn Rangers II v Portstewart Town
Magherafelt Sky Blues v Scarva Rangers
Portavogie Rangers v RBL Cookstown Swifts
Portrush v Newtownbreda
Sperrin Athletic v Randalstown
22nd Old Boys v Portstewart Res
Premier Division (2pm)
Draperstown, Cahore Road Draperstown Celtic - Garvagh
Magherafelt, Meadowbank Magherafelt Reds - Dungiven Celtic Reserves
Coleraine, The Rope Walk Heights - Maghera Strollers
Morning Championship (11am)
Portrush, Parker Avenue Portrush Reserves - Ballymoney United Reserves
Morning Division One (11am)
Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch: Ballycastle United Reserves - Bushmills United
Ballymoney, Landhead Recreation Grounds: Dunaghy - Glenshane Athletic
Coleraine, Tullans Park: Tullans Red Star - Coina Rovers
Macosquin, Macosquin Primary School: Macosquin - Portstewart Town Blues
Morning Division Two (11am)
Coleraine, Rugby Avenue: Killowen Development - Coleraine Crusaders
Upperlands, Festival Park: Upperlands - Magherafelt Sky Blues Reserves
Ballymoney, Megaw Park: Ballymoney Swifts - Draperstown Celtic Reserves
Magherafelt, Meadowbank: Borbury - RBL Ballymoney
Coleraine, Anderson Park: Millburn - Heights Reserves