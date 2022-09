Following a directive from the Irish FA, as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend‘s fixtures across the NI Football League and affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, have been postponed.

Meanwhile, all Coleraine and District League fixtures for Saturday (September 10) have been postponed per the IFA.

Fixtures for September 10 will move back one week to September 17.