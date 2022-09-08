Danske Bank Premiership games postponed as a mark of respect

THE NI Football League has announced the postponement of two Danske Bank Premiership matches schedule for Friday night.

The move was confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening.

"As a mark of respect in light of the passing Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II today, the NI Football League has taken the decision to postpone the two Danske Bank Premiership scheduled for Friday evening," said a spokesperson.

"In consultation with the four clubs, all parties have agreed to postpone both Cliftonville v Glentoran and Larne v Dungannon Swifts.

"The NIFL will consult with relevant stakeholders regarding the fixtures across all NIFL divisions scheduled for Saturday and provide a further clarification on these matches tomorrow (Friday) morning."



