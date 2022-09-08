Danske Bank Premiership games postponed as a mark of respect

Danske Bank Premiership games postponed as a mark of respect
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Thursday 8 September 2022 20:50

THE NI Football League has announced the postponement of two Danske Bank Premiership matches schedule for Friday night.

The move was confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening.

"As a mark of respect in light of the passing Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II today, the NI Football League has taken the decision to postpone the two Danske Bank Premiership scheduled for Friday evening," said a spokesperson.

"In consultation with the four clubs, all parties have agreed to postpone both Cliftonville v Glentoran and Larne v Dungannon Swifts.

"The NIFL will consult with relevant stakeholders regarding the fixtures across all NIFL divisions scheduled for Saturday and provide a further clarification on these matches tomorrow (Friday) morning."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344