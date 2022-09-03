Bannsiders back on top!

Coleraine returned to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership with a comprehensive 5-0 away win at Dungannon Swifts on Friday.

The home side really had no answer to a totally dominant performance from the visitors who raced into a 4-0 half-time lead.

The Bannsiders were gifted the opening goal after just 11 minutes when recent recruit Caolan Marron deflected a Jamie Glackin cross into his own net past a helpless Declan Dunn.

It was a debut to forget for the former Glentoran defender who was withdrawn at the break by his manager Dean Shiels.

The Bannsiders doubled their lead in the 37th minute through defender Kieran Farren.

The former Dergview man showed great composure to take a touch before rifling the ball low into the far corner of the net.

And things went from bad to worse for the hosts as they conceded twice in two minutes just before half-time.

First, in-form striker Matthew Shevlin finished neatly at the near post after good work from Lee Lynch down the right wing before Jamie Glackin was given the freedom of Stangmore Park to race clear and calmly steer the ball past Dunne to make it 4-0 after 45 minutes.

Swifts manager Dean Shiels made two substitutions at half-time but the changes had no effect on the game.

The visitors simply killed the game in the second half, content to sit back on their lead and attempt to hit their hosts on the break.

Which they did with five minutes remaining when Michael McCrudden, a summer signing from Cliftonville, scored his first goal for his new club with a well-taken curling shot into the corner to complete a memorable night for Oran Kearney and his players.

For his opposite number and brother-in-law Dean Shiels the agony continues.

It’s now five games, five defeats for a beleaguered Swifts side who have conceded a staggering 17 goals and who on this performance face a long season.

For Coleraine it’s onwards and upwards as they continue their bright start to the campaign.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Scott (Animasahun ’46 mins), Marron (McGinty ’46 mins), Knowles, McCready (O’Connor ’75 mins), Campbell, Curry, Gallagher (Walsh ’41 mins), Barr (Convie ’82 mins), Ruddy, McGee.

Subs Not Used: Groogan (GK), Coyle.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, Mullan (O’Donnell ’85 mins), A. Jarvis, McKendry (E. McLaughlin ’70 mins), Carson, Farren, Lynch (McCrudden ’70 mins), Glackin (O’Mahony ’85 mins), Shevlin (J. McLaughlin ’70 mins)

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Mitchell.

Referee: Ben McMaster