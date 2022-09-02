Swifts hoping to pick up first points of the season

The view from Dungannon by Josh Farrell of the Tyrone Courier.

Dungannon Swifts continue their NIFL Premiership campaign this Friday night against Coleraine.

The Bannsiders come into the game on the back of their first defeat of the season while the Dungannon side are still searching for their first points of the season.

Coleraine have started the season in fine form, a 3-1 loss against Glenavon last Friday night the only loss on their otherwise spotless record, picking up three wins from their opening three games, including a particularly impressive opening day victory over Cliftonville.

While it is still very early in the season, Dungannon Swifts sit 11th in the table at present, one of three sides, along with Portadown and Newry City, yet to pick up any points.

However, manager Dean Shiels feels that it is only a matter of time before Dungannon start turning positive performances into positive results, and a home clash with Coleraine, a strong side in their own right but coming off a somewhat surprising loss to Glenavon, could provide an ample opportunity to get the Swifts first points on the board.

Coleraine won all three of the teams' meetings last season, with Dungannon Swifts failing to find the back of the net on all three occasions. The last time Dungannon won against Coleraine was in 2020, a 2-0 home win.

On the surface, it appears that some of the defensive issues that plagued Dungannon last season have returned this season, with the Stangmore side shipping 12 goals in just four games this season. However it is important to consider the level of opposition the Swifts have been playing against.

The Swifts’ opening games have all been against elite level opposition, so far playing against Crusaders, Glentoran, and Cliftonville, who finished last season 4th, 3rd and 2nd respectively, as well as David Jeffrey's Ballymena United, who finished 8th last time out but prove a challenge for any team in the division.

Some of the goals conceded can also be attributed to Dungannon throwing caution to the wind in the late stages of games, pushing for a goal to get themselves back in contention, with Shiels himself recently admitting that he cares little about how many goals his side loses by, and will always take risks to try and salvage something late in a game.

Shiels will take solace in the fact that Coleraine have also failed to keep a clean sheet in all but one of their opening four games, conceding six goals so far. They have, however, also scored 10 goals so far, the joint most in the league, so Dungannon's new look defence will need to be on their toes.

Dungannon Swifts have improved in each of their games so far this season and will be hoping to continue that trend against Coleraine, optimistic that they can convert another positive performance into points on the board.

Dungannon Swifts take on Coleraine tonight (Friday) at Stangmore Park. Kick-off is 7.45pm.