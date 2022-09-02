Bannsiders looking for a Swift response

STICK or twist.

That's the decision facing Coleraine manager Oran Kearney as he prepares his side to face Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park on Friday evening.

Should he go with the same team which surprisingly lost at home to Glenavon in their most recent outing, or does elect to utilise his squad, one bolstered by a number of additions in the summer.

Barring Rodney Brown replacing the injured Adam Mullan last time out, the Bannsiders' boss has fielded the same starting XI in each of the team's opening Danske Bank Premiership fixtures and the same subs' bench too.

In the main it has worked well - Coleraine won their opening three games - and it is likely that a run of three games in six days attributed in part to that shock defeat to the Lurgan Blues.

So it would be little surprise, given that the players have enjoyed a seven day break between games, if the manager elects to give his preferred line-up another chance.

If Adam Mullan is recovered from his knock he should replace Brown who showed signs of rustiness in his first appearance of the season a week ago.

Bar that it's the tried and tested with summer signings Conor McDermott and Dean Jarvis filling the full-back positions with Mullan and Kieran Farren in central defence.

In front of them, Jamie Glackin and Evan McLaughlin will be asked to patrol the flanks with a central mdfield trio of Josh Carson, Lee Lynch and Lyndon Kane providing pace and power.

At times, all of them will be expected to get up in support of lone striker Matthew Shevlin who, with six goals to his credit already, is way out in front in the leading scorer stakes in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Indeed, Coleraine are the joint highest scoring team in the top division with 10 goals, firepower which sees them sitting pretty in second going into this evening's game.

Their opponents, meanwhile, have found scoring goals less easy: they have found the net on just three occasions to date whilst conceding 12 at the other end.

Manager Dean Shiels has moved to arrest that worrying trend by recruiting the highly-rated Caolan Marron from Glentoran in midweek, Terry Devlin going in the opposite direction, and his arrival should help to bolster a hitherto creaking backline.

Coleraine hold the upper hand in recent times - they won all three meetings last season without conceding - and you have to go back to 2020 for the last time the Swifts were victorious against the north coast men.

They will be expected to extend that winning sequence this evening but there are noises from the Dungannon camp that they are playing well without getting a result.

They can be dangerous opponents, they have some very talented young players in their ranks, and will cause problems for every team that they face.

However, Coleraine is a side packed with experience and no little talent and must return north with all three points if they are to be taken seriously as a force this season.

It won't be easy but Coleraine should have enough to get the win and continue their encouraging start to the 2022/23 campaign.