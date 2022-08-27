Coleraine slump to first defeat of season

Coleraine’s 100 per cent winning run came to an end at the Showgrounds on Friday night when they were beaten 3-1 by a Glenavon side recording their first win of the campaign.

The hosts, with three wins out of three going into the game, were rocked as early as the 24th minute when Peter Campbell opened the scoring for the visitors with a cool finish following good play from Conor McCloskey and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Gary Hamilton’s side continued to impress, teenager Isaac Baird going close to adding to their tally, but they contrived to hand their hosts the chance to level after 38 minutes when keeper Rory Brown upended Coleraine Matthew Shevlin inside the penalty area.

The striker, Coleraine’s leading goalscorer this term, picked himself up to send Brown the wrong way and send the sides in level at half-time.

All the words of encouragement from Bannsiders’ boss Oran Kearney at half-time were wasted three minutes after the restart when Glenavon took the lead for a second time.

Dean Jarvis lost possession allowing Robbie Garrett to try his luck from distance. His effort took a wicked deflection on its way to cannoning off a post and into the back of the Coleraine net.

And the points were secured just after the hour mark when former Coleraine forward Matt Fitzpatrick struck to make it 3-1.

A long ball out of the Glenavon defence was misjudged by Conor McDermott allowing the one-time Antrim GAA star to stride forward and fire a low right foot shot past a helpless Gallagher.

The home side huffed and puffed in the closing stages, Kearney ringing the changes, but to no effect, Glenavon holding on for a deserved win.

It’s now over two years since Coleraine beat Glenavon, something I’m sure won’t be lost on either manager.

Report and reaction in Tuesday's paper...

Coleraine: Gallagher, Kane, D Jarvis, Brown, Carson, Farren, Lynch, Glackin, E McLaughlin, McDermott, Shevlin. Subs: Deane, A Jarvis (Carson 69), McKendry (Farren 61), J McLaughlin (E McLaughlin 61), McCrudden (Brown 82), O’Donnell, O’Mahony (Lynch 69).

Goals: Shevlin 40 (pen)

Glenavon: Brown, Glynn, Haughey, Snoddy, Fitzpatrick, Campbell, Baird, McCloskey, Wallace, Garrett, Ward. Subs: Kerr, Norton, Scannell, Prendergast (Fitzpatrick 91), Carey, Doran (Snoddy 82), J Doyle.

Goals: Campbell 24, Garrett 48, Fitzpatrick 62

Booking: Brown 39, Baird 53, Glynn 68, Haughey 91

Referee: Shane Andrews