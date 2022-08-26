Tough one to take for Blues

LINFIELD players and their manager David Healy have little time to feel sorry for themselves following their European exit on Thursday night.

The Blues, beaten on penalties by Latvian side RFS in their Europa Conference League play-off second leg at Windsor Park, travel to Carrick Rangers on Sunday for a vital Danske Bank Premiership clash.

It'll be a tough ask for the group to pick themselves up following the nature of Thursday's loss: leading 1-0 deep into extra-time, the hosts passed up a great opportunity to kill the game and seconds later their opponents levelled the match through a Jimmy Callacher own-goal.

Their disappointment at conceding so late was only compounded by a failure in the ensuing shoot-out, the Latvians winning 4-2 on spot-kicks.

The sense of disbelief around the old stadium was palpable as everyone connected with Linfield could only reflect on what might have been - group games in one of Europe's leading club competitions plus 2.9 euros in prize money.

But that is gone: now the club must refocus on domestic affairs, beginning at the Belfast Loughshore Arena on Sunday.

Carrick Rangers proved in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Coleraine that they can be doughty opponents and it's probably safe to assume they will show little sympathy to their visitors.

How Linfield respond will be telling, not just for them but for the rest of the league too.