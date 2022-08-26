Coleraine look to end recent poor record against Glenavon

COLERAINE must end a dismal recent record against Glenavon if they are to maintain their winning start to the new Danske Bank Premiership season this evening (Friday).

You have to go back to March 2020 to find the last time the Bannsiders got the better of Gary Hamilton's side, a gap of some two and a half years.

It's an incredible record and one which Oran Kearney's new-look team will be desperate to end in front of what is expected to be a big crowd at Ballycastle Road.

The hosts go into the game as red-hot favourites given their blistering start - three wins out of three - but their manager is long enough in the game to take nothing for granted.

"Hopefully there'll be a big crowd there – that would be great," he said after guiding his players to a 4-2 win at Carrick Rangers in midweek.

"Glenavon didn't play tonight through no fault of their own which will give them a little bit of an advantage in relation to they'll be coming into a little bit fresher.

"But momentum is with us and we're happy with our work to date.

"The key thing now is to recharge the batteries and gopefully go and put in another good performance," he added.

Of course, a good number of home players haven't featured in any of the previous games against the Lurgan Blues which means, in theory at least, they have no mental barrier about facing them this evening.

Indeed, it has been a notable aspect of the opening two weeks of the campaign just how much of an influence this summer's new arrivals are having.

Change had been expected, of course, but no-one could have confidently predicted how quickly the new faces have settled into their new surroundings.

"We needed a turnover of players but we've had a good pre season," continued Oran.

"There's been a huge amount of change in different departments of the team but all the new players have hit the ground running and they're in good form.

"We've just got to keep it going, that's the key thing."

I wouldn't expect too many, if any, changes to tonight's starting line-up - after all, why change a winning team?

"The players are fresh and ready to go so, with that, we don't really feel the necessity to change things.

"Players are wanting to keep their shirts and build up performances. When it ain't broke, try not to fix it," said Oran.