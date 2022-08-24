Three out of three for Coleraine

A HAT-TRICK from in-form striker Matthew Shevlin and a late finish from Jamie Glackin saw Coleraine move top of the Danske Bank Premiership table with a 4-2 win at Carrick Rangers on Tuesday night.

Shevlin, who scored twice in Coleraine’s defeat of Portadown on Saturday, struck in the 18th and 40th minutes to give the visitors a comfortable lead at the Belfast Loughshore Arena.

However, a David Cushley penalty on the stroke of half-time gave the hosts renewed hope and they threatened again after the restart.

Shevlin eased visitors’ nerves when he was in the right place at the right time to prod home his third in the 54th minute and that looked to be that.

Stuart King’s side, though, continued to force the issue and Coleraine had goalkeeper Marty Gallagher to thank for maintaining their advantage when he produced a brilliant save to deny former Coleraine striker Curtis Allen in the 63rd minute.

Josh Carson then headed an Emmett McGuckin effort off the line as Carrick threw everything at their oppnents.

Both managers rang the changes in the closing stages but it was Coleraine who finished the stronger, Glackin punching on a Ross Glendinning error in the Carrick goal to make it 4-1 in the 87th minute.

That seemed to be that but Curtis Allen had the final say scoring against his former team to make it 4-2 at the end of an entertaining encounter.

Carrick Rangers: Ross Glendinning, Stewart (McKiernan 69), Ervin, Cushley (Cherry 68), Mitchell, McGuckin, Allen, Forsythe (Kalla 73), Reece Glendinning, Tilney, Anderson (Gillen 73).

Subs not used: Hogg, Waite

Coleraine: Gallagher, Kane, Jarvis, Mullan, Carson, (McCrudden 88), Farren, Lynch (O’Mahoney 81), Glackin, McKendry 88), E. McLaughlin (A. Jarvis 77), McDermott, Shevlin (J. McLaughlin 81).

Referee: Raymond Crangle.