Oran looking to build on opening day win

COLERAINE travel to Portadown’s Shamrock Park on Saturday looking to build on their opening day success over Cliftonville.

And the good news for Bannsiders fans is that manager Oran Kearney believes there is much more to come from his new-look side.

No less than FIVE new faces started in the 3-1 defeat of the Reds but you wouldn’t have thought it such was the level of play at times from the hosts.

On loan Derry City man Evan McLaughlin was the stand-out performer with his two first half goals but there were also impressive debuts from centre-back Kieran Farren, left-back Dean Jarvis, all-action midfielder Lee Lynch and Conor McDermott.

The former Cliftonville defender assumed Lyndon Kane’s regular right back role, allowing Lyndon to move into a new position in midfield alongside Lynch and Josh Carson.

It was a tactical masterstroke from Kearney with the trio upsetting their direct opponents with their relentless energy, pace and work-rate.

And with lone striker Matthew Shevlin pressing in tandem with McLaughlin and Glackin at every opportunity the visitors struggled, especially in the opening 45 minutes.

Two goals to the good at half-time, Coleraine withstood a period of pressure following the restart before finishing the match strongly with a third goal from Glackin.

It was an impressive performance on so many levels against a team Coleraine failed to get the better off in six meetings last term and certainly hints at a bright future.

“It’s been well documented that we built a team on the old pitch to win games of football and football at this level is purely about winning,” admitted Oran after the game.

“I was an advocate of getting the new pitch installed and we are intent of building a team which is capable of playing on this surface.

“Anyone around us can see in the last 12 months how we’ve evolved. It’s never something that was going to happen in one window, but it was something that was going to evolve over time to be able to go toe-to-toe with the other teams in the league.

“We have evolved again, there are snippets there, but there’s a huge amount to come from us and we can polish up on bits and pieces,” he added.

"Portadown is just the next challenge and we just have to prepare ourselves for that.

"There's eight new players in this team, half the squad sitting don't remember last season.

"I didn't talk about last season before the Cliftonville game and I'll not talk about last season this week.

"Our only concern is going to Portadown and trying to win a game."