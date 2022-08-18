Whirlwind start for McLaughlin

TALK about an immediate impact.

It's fair to say that a fair percentage of Coleraine fans wouldn't have known who Evan McLaughlin was prior to Saturday's 3-1 win over Cliftonville.

By the end of the day, however, the on loan Derry City man was unquestionably the new fans' favourite.

Accepting his 'man of the match' award in the viewing lounge, the midfielder was stopped regularly for 'selfies' as he battled his way back downstairs to meet members of his family who were as thrilled with his debut as he was.

It was, to be fair, quite the debut.

Showing terrific anticipation he embarrassed Cliftonville defender Levi Ives to score the first of his two goals from close range early on before leaving Johnny Addis flat-footed on his way to scoring a superb second.

His brace provided a platform for the home side to score a rare win over the Reds and hint at an exciting season for Bannsiders' followers.

"Evan was really good but I though they all were," admitted Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney.

"I thought our first half performance was really good and to be fair to Evan he's got in the right areas and took his goals well. We're very hopeful that he'll keep progressing.

"We conceded one but credit to our guys - there were questions asked but we saw the game out well in the final 20 minutes.

"No matter who it is you just want to get up and running and at home it was important to try and get something from the game.

"It's been a great pre-season, the boys have worked really and it's good to see them getting some reward for it," he added.

Aside from McLaughlin, the other four debutants did brilliantly including Conor McDermott, Kieran Farren, Lee Lynch and Dean Jarvis which bodes well for the season ahead.