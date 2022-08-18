Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League returns this weekend

Twelve teams start their quest for promotion into senior football this weekend as the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League returns.

At the league launch last week NIFL announced that selected games throughout the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate campaigns will be live streamed through the league’s online channels as part of a pilot project to increase the awareness and exposure of the divisions.

Spread across three matchdays, the Premier Intermediate League begins this Saturday with Armagh City hosting Tobermore United at Holm Park, Banbridge Town at home to Dollingstown and Moyola Park take on Limavady United.

On Tuesday evening, league newcomers Ballymacash Rangers start their first Irish League game on the road to Portstewart. Queen’s University return to the division after three seasons as they play host to their tenants PSNI at the Dub on the same evening.

The final game to complete the opening round of third-tier fixtures sees last season’s title challengers Bangor kick-off at home to Lisburn Distillery.

All 12 clubs will play each other home and away (22 regular season fixtures) before splitting into promotion and relegation sections for the final five games of the season.

The club which finishes top come April will earn promotion to the Lough 41 Championship and the second placed team into a play-off against the 11th placed club in the second tier. Unfortunately, the last placed team in the Premier Intermediate League will be relegated from the division.

Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League Opening Fixtures

Saturday 20 August 2022

Armagh City v Tobermore United

Banbridge Town v Dollingstown

Moyola Park v Limavady United

Tuesday 23 August 2022

Portstewart v Ballymacash Rangers

Queen’s University v PSNI

Wednesday 24 August 2022

Bangor v Lisburn Distillery