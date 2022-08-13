Here we go again!

THE time for talking is over.

The new Danske Bank Premiership season kicks-off on Saturday and for Coleraine that means a home game against nemesis Cliftonville.

You have to have a better memory than me to recall the Bannsiders' last win over the Reds but that dismal record won't matter a jot come 3pm today.

As ever, the start of a new campaign brings with it unbridled optimisim about the nine months that lie ahead. Anything is possible for those few hours before kick-off on the opening day.

The sense of excitement is heightened for Bannsiders' supporters this term by the influx of new faces. No less than EIGHT players arrived at the Showgrounds in the summer, a clear admission from management that things needed changed after a dismal season last year.

The new arrivals are a mix of the experienced and the untried and have at the very least heightened competition for places in Oran Kearney's matchday squad, never mind starting XI.

Which brings me to today and the visit of Paddy McLaughlin's side: just what will be the line-up that takes to the field for the opening match.

To be honest, I'm not sure. There have been many variations tested in the lengthy series of pre-season games as Oran and his backroom staff ran their eyes over what is at their disposal.

In every sector - defence, midfield and attack - cases can be made for so many. But, as ever, the final decision will come down to who is fit and who best fits the system.

It would be no surprise to see the team deviate from the style we have grown accustomed to over previous seasons. Eoin Bradley's exit allied to the recruitment of the likes of Lee Lynch and Michael McCrudden hints at a new approach.

There have been glimpses of that in pre season, although Oran has admitted that it may be a few weeks yet before we see the best of the team and players.

"I think we’re not far away from where we want to be but I think with every passing week I do feel we’ll get stronger and stronger," admitted the boss this week.

"A few are not where we want them to be, carrying injuries, but over the next 4-6 weeks we will get stronger and stronger I have no doubt."

Hopefully, enough of the squad are at the requisite level to get off to a positive start this weekend: too often in recent years Coleraine have taken time to to hit their straps which leaves them with a bit of work to do in playing catch-up.

A home win today, or at least avoiding defeat, would do for starters at the beginning of what we could safely say is a new era for the club.

The sun is shining, a big crowd is expected.

I for one am looking forward to today and the months ahead...