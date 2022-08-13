Fun in the sun!

COLERAINE look to have found themselves a new fans' favourites in the shape of loanee Evan McLaughlin.

The midfielder, unable to get a game with Derry City and with Coleraine until January, made an immediate impact with the Bannsiders with two goals on his debut as the hosts defeated Cliftonville 3-1 at a sun-splashed Showgrounds on Saturday.

McLaughlin struck twice in a bright opening half for Oran Kearney's new-look side but the visitors threatened to make a game of it when Ryan Curran headed home a Levi Ives cross soon after the restart.

Jamie Glackin, however, dispelled any nerves among home supporters as he restored his side's two goal advantage with a long range volley in added time.

It was no more than Coleraine deserved for a top-notch performance in front of a large crowd, bedecked in shorts and tee shirts in the warm August sunshine.

And it means they lay to bed some of the ghosts from last season when they failed to get the better of Paddy McLaughlin's side in six meetings.

Kearney handed competitive debuts to no less than FIVE players in a team which looks to have improved from the end of the last campaign.

Dean Jarvis began at left back with fellow former Larne player Lee Lynch deployed in an energetic three man central midfield alongside the ever dependable Josh Carson and Lyndon Kane, a revelation in the centre of the park.

Kane's progression allowed another summer signing, Conor McDermott, to assume the right-back role with Kieran Farren, plucked from Championship club Dergview, forming a new partnership in central defence alongside Adam Mullan.

The final debutant, Evan Mclaughlin, well, what can you say.

He opened the scoring just after the half hour mark, following up Josh Carson's low cross to bundle home from close range in a piece of action Cliftonville defender Levi Ives won't want to see again.

It was an important goal as up to that point there had been very little between the teams in a tight encounter.

His second, in the 39th minute, was equally important as it gave the home side some breathing space going in to the break.

This time, McLaughlin had much more to do. Pouncing on an error in the visitors' defence he drove into the penalty box before calmly slotting the ball low into the corner of the goal.

Coleraine needed that cushion, well aware that their opponents would have to respond. And respond they did, Curran cutting the deficit with a powerful header from an Ives cross in the 60th minute.

That led to a period of Cliftonville pressure, Ronan Hale only denied an equaliser by the crossbar minutes later.

Coleraine, too, hit the woodwork, twice in as many minutes through Dean Jarvis and Matthew Shevlin, as the game ebbed and flowed in terrific fashion.

That's how it continued until added time when Glackin let fly with a speculative effort from distance. Fynn Talley in the away goal should have done better but he failed to read the bounce and quick as a flash the ball was nestling behind him in the Railway End goal.

There was barely time to restart the game before referee Lee Tavinder's long whistle signalled the end of an entertaining game and sparked scenes of celebrations among home fans.

And rightly so: this was a positive performance on so many levels and one which bodes well for what's to come in the ensuing weeks and months.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane (c), D. Jarvis, Mullan, Carson, Farren, Lynch, Glackin, E. McLaughlin (A. Jarvis 89), McDermott, Shevlin (McCrudden 87).

SUBS: Deane, Brown, A. Jarvis, McKendry, J. McLaughlin, McCrudden, O’Mahony.

CLIFTONVILLE: Talley, Ives (c), Addis (Moore 87), Gallagher (C. Curran 55), R. Curran, McDonagh (Mallon 66), Lowe (Rory Hale 55), Gormley, Casey (R. Doherty 45), Turner, Ronan Hale.

SUBS: Gartside, C. Curran, Rory Hale, Doherty, Coates, Mallon, Moore.

REFEREE: Lee Tavinder

