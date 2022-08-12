'We have to better last year' admits Lyndon Kane

IT'S been all change at the Showgrounds this summer but one constant remains - Lyndon Kane.

The defender is one of Coleraine's longest serving current players - he's been there nine years now - and he's seen plenty come and go in his time at the Showgrounds.

This summer has been particularly busy, with Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney bringing in no less than EIGHT new faces in a bid to add freshness to a squad which at times seemed tired last time out.

It represents an exciting time, not only for supporters but for players.

"Yes, there have been big changes, seven or eight new new players, and we've seen players leaving too. We've seen Parky leave, seen Skinner leave; I was close to them two so it is hard. You do see changes when you walk into the changing room when you don't have those two bouncing off each other," says Lyndon.

"But that's the life of football and things change, changing rooms change, you just have to get on with it. I have to do my job, hit the ground running and get ready for a new season. It's been exciting, it's different, but it's something that we look forward to.

"All the new lads that have come in they've been excellent and they've all fitted in really well. They've all looked like they've been there for years so they've probably made it easier for us and we've probably made it very easy for them as well. So, it's really exciting and we're looking forward to a new season.

"There's a real buzz about at the minute. Obviously last year was a massive disappointment for all of us - for the fans, for the town, for the club, players and everyone involved. We let ourselves down and there were stages of the season where we just didn't click and it just petered out," he adds.

With that came a rare summer without European football at Ballycastle Road, something of a double edged sword if truth be told.

"I think this is the first time in years that we've had more than a ten day break before pre-season - we've had six weeks to ourselves," continues the all action defender.

"As a player, yes you want to play in Europe but six weeks off, you're away from it, you get away, clear your thoughts and get your head focused on a new season. To be fair, everyone has come back in and hit the ground running.



"The other night at training we had 24. In my time at Coleraine, and this is my ninth season, we never had 24 at training. People now know that there's competition for places. Some one that maybe thought they would start every game last season might not start every game this season, they might not play as much as they want to.

"If you are starting, you know you have to perform because there's someone standing literally behind you ready to take your shirt. As a footballer, that's brilliant and that's what we're in it for, that competitive nature. Yes, they want to take your place but they're pushing you on as well without realising. It's all very exciting and we're looking forward to it."

Supporters can perhaps also look forward to something of a shift in the way the team sets up and how they play given the nature of the new recruits.

"The new players probably will lead to a slightly different style of football but obviously that takes time as well, it's not something that's just gonna click over night," states Lyndon.

"Yes, we've had plenty of pre season games, but some of the players have only come in while some are just coming back from injuries. I would say it might be a different style of play but there's no getting away from the fact that if we need to do the dirty work we still can. We've still got the players there to do that. We don't have the grass pitch any more but when we do that at the Showgrounds it is effective whether on 3G or grass and I think people know that.

"It's good to have different elements to our game. It's maybe something that we didn't have last year, we were probably very predictable, towards the end of the season especially. To add something different, the style of football we've played in pre season, has been very exciting. It excites me as a player because you want to get it down, you want to move it. Playing it long is effective and if it works it works, but you want to play as much football as possible so for me I thoroughly enjoyed pre season. Hopefully, it clicks even more and we see the fruits of it."

So, what are the targets for the 2022-23 season? Have they been discussed internally?

"No targets have really been spoken about but for me we have to better last year. Obviously we got to a cup final so, yes, we want to win a trophy. We want to get back up where we know we belong – four or five years we were in Europe. As a player that's what you want. In amongst that, we won a couple of trophies, and that's the memories that you want.

"We don't have any written targets but we know we have to better last year; it just wasn't good enough as a collective - and as individuals as well - so hopefully we can kick on. We need a good start. The last couple of years we haven't had best of starts, even in the years when we've went on to do well.

"Hopefully we can get off to a good start against Cliftonville on Saturday. It's one of them where they seemed to have one over on us last year, but they had one over on a lot of teams last year. The way they played, they lost the league on the last day, they were quality.

"It's a wee bit different this year: they've signed well, we've signed well as well so, hopefully, we can get the monkey off our back. It's probably a year and a half, nearly two years, since we last beat them and as a player you do think about it..."