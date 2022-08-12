Last season will have no bearing on what happens

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin insists last year's meetings between Coleraine and his side will have no bearing on what happens when the sides meet on the opening weekend of the Danske Bank Premiership at the Showgrounds on Saturday.

The sides met on multiple occasion in league and cup competitions with the best the Bannsiders able to muster a draw at Ballycastle Road.

But McLaughlin is long enough in the game to know that that is all water under the bridge - especially as both teams have recruited during the summer break.

"Last year's games will have no bearing on the thought process whatsoever," said the one-time Coleraine centre-back.

"Oran has strengthened really, really well in the summer. He's brought in some really good players, technically fantastic players, and you can see there's gonna be a change in how they play with the boys they've brought in.

"But it's gonna be like any game against Coleraine – it's gonna be tough, you've got to be your best to get a result. If you don't you will suffer defeat so it's important that whatever happened last year stays there.

"This is a new season, a new group of players we're playing against. We've brought in a few new players ourselves so it'll be two different set-ups, two different teams and a brand new season.

"However, you'll expect the same intensity and the same level of commitment, there's no doubt about that, but with the players they've brought in there will be a different style about them so it's gonna be a different challenge.

"It's always a tough place to go no matter what system or what style they play but if that's the way they're going this year they'll be in for a bright season I'm sure, an exciting season with the players they've brought in," he added.

"It'll be an exciting season, a big game to start, an exciting fixture. Both sides will be well supported and both sets of players are excellent so it's set up for a good game

"It will be tough but we look forward to it."

The Reds will be under even greater scrutinty this time around given their heroics last season when they finished runners-up to Linfield, but McLaughlin demands his players show the same levels of performance in the 2022-23 season.

"The expectation has gone up and it's up to us to maintain that and keep reaching them heights. It's going to be difficult, surely, but they're all difficult," he continued.

"People will be coming to watch to see if it was a one-off and it's up to us to guard against that. But the players we have are more than capable of maintaining that and doing the same again or hopefully going one better.

"Them boys are fantastic – one of the best groups of young players that I've ever seen - and I fully expect us to do the same as last year. Hard work and dedication and working hard for our supporters, it's unrivalled in my mind."

Of course, much of the focus on Saturday will fall on former Cliftonville duo Conor McDermott and Michael McCrudden, now both part of a Oran Kearney's new-look squad.

"I shouldn't have signed that release form until the day after the game – hopefully doesn't come back and haunt us," laughed Paddy when asked about the pair.

"Sometimes things work for you and sometimes they don't, that's football, but I wish both boys all the best in their careers.

"They're two brilliant lads and brilliant footballers and it's great to see them back in the game. They've both taken almost a year out from the game which to me is a wile waste of their talent because they're blessed with talent, both of them, and it's great to see them back..."