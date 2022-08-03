Ballymoney Utd and Glebe Rangers in action on Saturday

The 2022-23 Ballymena and Provincial Football League season kicks off on Saturday (August 6) with 14 teams playing in the Intermediate Division.

Teams include Ballynure OB, Ballymoney United, Belfast Celtic, Brantwood, Chimney Corner, Coagh United, Cooktown Youth, Desertmartin, Dunloy, Donegal Celtic, Glebe Rangers, St James Swifts, Wakehurst and newcomers Wellington Rec from Larne.

Ballymoney United will have home advantage on the opening afternoon when they host Desertmartin at Riada Stadium while Glebe Rangers are away to Cookstown Youth on the same day.

Wellington Rec against St James Swifts and Brantwood versus Ballynure OB are the other league fixtures.

Meanwhile, there are two games in the first round of the Steel and Sons Cup including Belfast Celtic at home to Colin Valley and St Oliver Plunkett FC taking on Chimney Corner.