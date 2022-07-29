Rangers and Man Utd to meet in SuperCupNI final

THE big showcase STATSports SuperCupNI Final tomorrow evening will be contested by Manchester United and Rangers.

In what promises to be a clash that will fill the Ballymena Showgrounds, these two teams will provide an exciting final, and of course, both clubs have a rich fan bas here in Northern Ireland. The match kicks off at 6pm.

Goals from Anderson, Ryan Silver, Michael Brammeld and goalkeeper Sebastien Stacey helped MK Dons seal a 4-1 victory over Leeds United to reach the final of the Junior Globe tomorrow in the SuperCupNI Globe semi-finals.

4-0 up going into the final minute, MK Dons let their clean sheet slip away as Leeds scored a late consolation goal almost on the full time whistle.

MK Dons will now play County Down at Anderson Park on Friday, kick-off 2pm, hoping to end the week’s action on a winning note.

Leeds United will meet Co. Londonderry for third place at Broughshne, kick-off 2pm.

Elsewhere, in the Mine Tournament Glentoran will have to be at their best against Surf Select who have been very impressive at the tournament this year.

This Final will be played at Coleraine Showgrounds kicking off at 10.30 a.m.

Also at the Coleraine Showgrounds, Glentoran will face Charlton Athletic in the final, kick-off 3pm.

MINOR TOURNAMENT RESULTS

STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals

Glentoran 4 v 1 Leicester City

Surf Select 1 v 1 Dundalk SL

(Surf Select win 4-3 on Pens)

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals

Linfield 1 v 0 Greenisland

Ballymena United 1 v 3 Belvedere

STATSports SCNI VASE Semi Finals

Larne 1 v 2 Cliftonville

Home Farm 1 v 0 Finn Harps



STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi Finals

Glenavon 0 v 1 Ballymoney United

Dungannon U. Youth 4 v 1 Portadown

STATSports SCNI SALVER Semi Finals

Stella Maris 3 v 0 Ballinamallard

Coleraine 6 v 1 Loughgall

FRIDAY 29th JULY 2022

STATSports SCNI CUP Final

Glentoran v Surf Select @Coleraine Showgrounds 10.30am

STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off

Leicester City v Dundalk SL @Parker Avenue, Portrush 11am

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final

Linfield v Belvedere @Broughshane 11.00

STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th

Greenisland v Ballymena United @The Warren, Portstewart 11.00

STATSports SCNI VASE Final

Cliftonville v Home Farm @Anderson Park, Coleraine 11.00

STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th

Larne v Finn Harps @Kells 11.00

STATSports SCNI BOWL Final

Ballymoney U. v Dungannon U. Youth @Castlerock 11.00

STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th

Glenavon v Portadown @Ahoghill 11.00

STATSports SCNI SALVER Final

Stella Maris v Coleraine @Clough 11.00

STATSports SCNI SALVER 3rd/4th

Ballinamallard v Loughgall @The Heights, Coleraine 11.00

YOUTH TOURNAMENT RESULTS

STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals

Linfield 0 v 1 Charlton Athletic

Glenavon 4 v 0 Surf Select



STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals

Glentoran 1 v 0 Newcastle City

Crusaders 6 v 1 Dungannon Swifts

STATSports SCNI VASE Semi Finals

Castle Juniors 1 v 1 Portadown

(Castle Juniors win 5-4 on Pens)

Loughgall 0 v 1 IDA Bermuda

STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi Finals

Greenisland 4 v 0 Ballinamallard

Coleraine 5 v 1 Ballymena United

FRIDAY 29th JULY 2022

STATSports SCNI CUP Final

Charlton Athletic v Glenavon @Coleraine Showgrounds 15.00

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final

Glentoran v Crusaders @The Heights, Coleraine 14.00

STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th

Newcastle City v Dungannon Swifts @Greenisland 14.00



STATSports SCNI VASE Final

Castle Juniors v IDA Bermuda @Kells 14.00

STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th

Portadown v Loughgall @Riada Stadium, Ballymoney 14.00

STATSports SCNI BOWL Final

Greenisland v Coleraine @Ahoghill 14.00



STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th

Ballinamallard v Ballymena United @Scroggy Road, Limavady 14.00

JUNIOR TOURNAMENT RESULTS

THURSDAY 28th JULY 2022

STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals

Co Antrim 0 v 2 Rangers

Manchester United 3 v 1 Co Tyrone

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals

Co Londonderry 0 v 2 Co Down

Leeds United 1 v 4 MK Dons

STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE

Co Armagh 3 v 0 Surf Select

Co Fermanagh 0 v 2 San Francisco Glens

IDA Bermuda 1 v 1 Atlante

FRIDAY 29th JULY 2022

STATSports SCNI CUP Final

Rangers v Manchester United @ Ballymena Showgrounds 18.00



STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off

Co Antrim v Co Tyrone @Clough 14.00

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final

Co Down v MK Dons @Anderson Park, Coleraine 14.00

STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th

Co Londonderry v Leeds United @Broughshane 14.00

STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE

Surf Select v San Francisco Glens @Castlerock 14.00

Co Fermanagh v Atlante @Parker Avenue, Portrush 14.00

Co Armagh v IDA Bermuda @The Warren, Portstewart 14.00