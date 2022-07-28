Delight for County Antrim in Junior Section

Day three in the STATSports SuperCupNI and the semi-finals of the Minors, Youths and Juniors are known.

In the Minor Section Glentoran and Leicester will battle out for a place in the final at Broughshane following which they will meet the winners of Surf Select and Dundalk SL who meet at Scroggy Road in Limavady. That final will be played at Coleraine Showgrounds at 10.30am.

As the competition reaches its final stages, it has been a remarkable tournament. There have been great attendances at most of the venues following the Covid Pandemic. People are just thrilled to be out in the fresh air and watching the future stars of tomorrow competing.

The Junior semi-finalists are also known.

County Antrim play a highly fancied Rangers side at The Riada Stadium in Ballymoney with Manchester United and Co. Tyrone also vying for a place in Friday evening's final at Ballymena Showgrounds.

And in the Youths Section, Linfield will meet Charlton Athletic at the Riada Stadium to see who will meet the winners of Glenavon and Surf Select in the final at Coleraine Showgrounds.

SUPERCUPNI

WEDNESDAY 27th JULY 2022

MINOR SECTION RESULTS

Ballinamallard 0 v 5 Dundalk SL

Surf Select 5 v 1 Home Farm

Glentoran 3 v 1 Greenisland

Portadown 2 v 1 Stella Maris

Ballymena United 4 v 3 Cliftonville

Dungannon United Youth 5 v 2 Loughgall

Belvedere 1 v 2 Leicester City

Glenavon 4 v 2 Ballymoney United

Larne 1 v 0 Finn Harps

Linfield 3 v 0 Coleraine

SUPERCUPNI

WEDNESDAY 27th JULY 2022

YOUTH SECTION RESULTS

Loughgall 0 v 2 Charlton Athletic

Ballinamallard 0 v 3 IDA Bermuda

Glentoran 2 v 1 Castle Juniors

Greenisland 1 v 3 Crusaders

Ballymena United 0 v 5 Surf Select

Glenavon 3 v 2 Dungannon Swifts

Linfield 5 v 0 Coleraine

Portadown 0 v 5 Newcastle City

SUPERCUPNI

WEDNESDAY 27th JULY 2022

JUNIOR SECTION RESULTS

Surf Select 6 v 1 Atlante FC

Co Antrim 2 v 1 Co Down

Leeds United 3 v 1 Rangers

Manchester United 3 v 3 MK Dons

Co Fermanagh 1 v 6 Co Londonderry

IDA Bermuda 0 v 2 Co Tyrone

Co Armagh 2 v 1 San Francisco

THURSDAY 28th JULY 2022

STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals

Glentoran v Leicester City @Broughshane 13.00

Surf Select v Dundalk SL @Scroggy Road, Limavady 13.00

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals

Linfield v Greenisland @Ahoghill 12:30

Ballymena United v Belvedere @Parker Avenue, Portrush 12.30

STATSports SCNI VASE Semi Finals

Larne v Cliftonville @Kells 12.00

Home Farm v Finn Harps @The Warren, Portstewart 12.00

STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi Finals

Glenavon v Ballymoney United @Castlerock 11.00

Dungannon U. Youth v Portadown @Clough 11.00

STATSports SCNI SALVER Semi Finals

Stella Maris v Ballinamallard @Anderson Park, Coleraine 11.00

Coleraine v Loughgall @The Heights, Coleraine 11.00



FRIDAY 29th JULY 2022

STATSports SCNI CUP Final @Coleraine Showgrounds 10.30

STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th @Parker Avenue, Portrush 10.30

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final @Broughshane 11.00

STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th @The Warren, Portstewart 11.00

STATSports SCNI VASE Fina @Anderson Park, Coleraine 11.00

STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th @Kells 11.00

STATSports SCNI BOWL Final @Castlerock 11.00

STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th @Ahoghill 11.00

STATSports SCNI SALVER Final @Clough 11.00

STATSports SCNI SALVER 3rd/4th @The Heights, Coleraine 11.00

THURSDAY 28th JULY 2022

STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals

Co Antrim v Rangers @Riada Stadium, Ballymoney 19.00

Manchester United v Co Tyrone @Coleraine Showgrounds 19.00

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals

Co Londonderry v Co Down @The Heights, Coleraine 14.30

Leeds United v MK Dons @Castlerock 14.30

STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE

1st Games

Co Armagh v Surf Select @Kells 16.00

Co Fermanagh v San Francisco Glens @Parker Avenue, Portrush 16.00

IDA Bermuda v Atlante @The Warren, Portstewart 16.00

FRIDAY 29th JULY 2022

STATSports SCNI CUP Final @Ballymena Showgrounds 18.00

STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off @Clough 14.00

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final @Anderson Park, Coleraine 14.00

STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off@ Broughshane 14.00



STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE 2nd Games @Castlerock 14.00, @Parker Avenue, Portrush 14.00, @The Warren, Portstewart 14.00

THURSDAY 28th JULY 2022

STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals

Linfield v Charlton Athletic @Riada Stadium, Ballymoney 15.00

Glenavon v Surf Select @Scroggy Road, Limavady 14.00

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals

Glentoran v Newcastle City @Coleraine Showgrounds 11.00

Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts @Riada Stadium, Ballymoney 11.00

STATSports SCNI VASE Semi Finals

Castle Juniors v Portadown @Clough 14.00

Loughgall v IDA Bermuda @Inver Park, Larne 14.00

STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi Finals

Greenisland v Ballinamallard @Greenisland 14.00

Coleraine v Ballymena United @Anderson Park, Coleraine 14.00

FRIDAY 29th JULY 2022

STATSports SCNI CUP Final @Coleraine Showgrounds 13.30

STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th @Inver Park, Larne 15.00

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final @The Heights, Coleraine 14.00

STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th @Greenisland 14.00

STATSports SCNI VASE Final @Kells 14.00

STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off @Riada Stadium, Ballymoney 14.00

STATSports SCNI BOWL Final @Ahoghill 14.00

STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th @Scroggy Road, Limavady 14.00