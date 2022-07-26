Rangers players make most of north coast attractions

ONE of the great attractions of the SuperCupNI, formerly the NI Milk Cup, is its proximity to some of the most stunning natural landscapes anywhere in the world.

The north coast is littered with beautiful beaches, spectacular scenery and sheer natural beauty.

A fact not lost on the young footballers of Glasgow Rangers FC who made the most of a little time off on Tuesday morning to enjoy the delights of Portstewart Strand.

The unpredictable weather didn't appear to affect the Scottish club's Under-18s as they enjoyed a dip in the, no doubt, 'fresh' water of the Atlantic Ocean.

Our photographer Ciaran Clancey, one of an increasing number of locals who try and dip in the sea most days, was on hand to capture the moment.

Given the theories surrounding the benefits of cold water swimming I suggest we keep an eye on the Ibrox club's performances this week...