Coleraine's Lewis Tosh on target in Tyrone victory

COLERAINE FC's Lewis Tosh scored the only goal of the game as County Londonderry defeated neighbours County Tyrone on day two of the STATSport SuperCupNI.

Tosh, who made a number of appearances for Oran Kearney's side at the tail end of last season, signed a pro' contract with the Bannsiders earlier in the summer and underlined his huge potential with a fine performance in front of a big crowd at Mullaghacall in Portstewart.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for County Londonderry as the Junior side went down to a narrow defeat to Tyrone.

In the Minor section, Coleraine went down 2-1 to Larne while Ballymoney lost heavily to Surf Select.

There was also defeat in the Youth section for Coleraine, against Portadown.

Northern Ireland Under-16 Girls share the lead in the Fibrus SuperCupNI Ladies Section, level on points with Surf Select on four points following today's 1-all draw with neighbours The Republic of Ireland who have two points.

However, the talking point must be free scoring Rangers who hit doube figures yesterday but fell to a 4-2 defeat to Surf Select today. In an interesting table going into tomorrow's final day, Northern Ireland and Surf Select share top spot, Rangers and Northeast Rush in third and Ottawa City at the bottom.

It's all to play for to reach the semi-finals.

It's an open Minor Section heading into tomorrow's games. Unbeaten Greenisland and Glentoran defend their 100% records when they meet at Castlerock while tournament dark horses Belvedere hop to follow up on today's victory with a win against fellow unbeaten Leicester City at Coleraine Showgrounds.

Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon, Linfield, are the teams to beat in the Junior Section. Dungannon Swifts meet Glenavon on Wednesday afternoon at Castlerock, both currently defending a 100% record and Linfield will meet Coleraine at Clough with the Blues looking good to maintain their 100% start in the tournament.

Both Manchester United and Rangers are top of the Junior Section, after this evening's games. Rangers will meet Leeds United tomorrow afternoon at Coleraine Showgrounds while United are in action at Broughshane against MK Dons.

The various semi-finalists will be know after tomorrow evening's round-up as the tournament continues on Thursday and Friday.

Main dates for the diary are: STATSport SuperCupNI Junior Final at Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday, July 29, Kick-off 6pm; STATSport SuperCupNI Minor Final at Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday, July 29, Kick-off 10.30 am; STATSport SuperCupNI Youth Final at Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday, July 29, Kick-off 1.30pm; STATSport SuperCupNI Premier Final at Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday, July 29, Kick-off 8pm; STATSport SuperCupNI Under-16 Girls Final at Dixon Park, Ballyclare, Kick-off 2pm; Final at Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday, July 29.

SUPERCUPNI

MINOR SECTION RESULTS

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Ballymena United 2 v 3 Dundalk SL

Coleraine 1 v 2 Larne

Cliftonville 2 v 0 Ballinamallard

Dungannon United Youth 1 v 4 Leicester City

Glenavon 1 v 2 Home Farm

Linfield 2 v 2 Finn Harps

Ballymoney United 1 v 6 Surf Select

Glentoran 5 v 0 Stella Marris

Loughgall 0 v 6 Belvedere

Greenisland 5 v 0 Portadown

SUPERCUPNI

YOUTH SECTION RESULTS

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Castle Juniors 4 v 2 Ballymena United

Glentoran 2 v 2 Surf Select

Dungannon Sw 8 v 0 Ballinamallard

Linfield 1 v 0 Newcastle City

Greenisland 1 v 3 Charlton Athletic

Glenavon 3 v 0 IDA Bermuda

Coleraine 0 v 1 Portadown

Crusaders 2 v 0 Loughgall

SUPERCUPNI

JUNIOR SECTION RESULTS

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Surf Select 0 v 2 Co Antrim

IDA Bermuda 0 v 5 MK Dons

Co Londonderry 0 v 1 Co Tyrone

Leeds U. 2 v 0 San Francisco Glens

Co Down 5 v 0 Atlante FC

Co Armagh v Rangers

Manchester United v Co Fermanagh

PREMIER SECTION

Club Puebla 4-0 Plymouth Argyle

IDA Bermuda 2-1 San Francisco Glens

Vendee 0-1 Co Down

Co Antrim 4-1 Hartley Wintney

Co Armagh 4-0 Strikers North

Ipswich Town 1-1 Co Fermanagh

Co Londonderry 1-0 Co Tyrone

FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY 27th JULY 2022

MINOR SECTION

Ballinamallard v Dundalk SL @Scroggy Road, Limavady 11.00

Surf Select v Home Farm @Ahoghill 11.00

Glentoran v Greenisland @Castlerock 11.00

Portadown v Stella Maris @Anderson Park, Coleraine 11.00

Ballymena United v Cliftonville @The Warren, Portstewart 12.00

Dungannon United Youth v Loughgall @Broughshane 12.00

Belvedere v Leicester City @Coleraine Showgrounds 12.00

Glenavon v Ballymoney United @Riada Stadium, Ballymoney 14.00

Larne v Finn Harps @Ahoghill 14.00

Linfield v Coleraine @Inver Park, Larne 15.00

WEDNESDAY 27th JULY 2022

YOUTH SECTION

Loughgall v Charlton Athletic @Clough 12.00

Ballinamallard v IDA Bermuda @Parker Avenue, Portrush 12.00

Glentoran v Castle Juniors @The Heights, Coleraine 13.00

Greenisland v Crusaders @Kells 14.00

Ballymena United v Surf Select @Scroggy Road, Limavady 14.00

Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts @Castlerock 14.30

Linfield v Coleraine @Clough 15.00

Portadown v Newcastle City @Parker Avenue, Portrush 17.30

WEDNESDAY 27th JULY 2022

JUNIOR SECTION

Surf Select v Atlante FC @Anderson Park, Coleraine 13.00

Co Antrim v Co Down @Parker Avenue, Portrush 13.00

Leeds United v Rangers @Coleraine Showgrounds 15.00

Manchester United v MK Dons @Broughshane 16.00

Co Fermanagh v Co Londonderry @Anderson Park, Coleraine 16.00

IDA Bermuda v Co Tyrone @Ahoghill 17.00

Co Armagh v San Francisco Glens @Castlerock 17.30

Photos: Brian Little, Stephen Hamilton and Philip McGowan (Press Eye).